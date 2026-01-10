EXCLUSIVE: 'Snitch' Prince Harry Faces Being FRISKED 'Like a Common Criminal' Ahead of Royal Reunion Meetings

The move comes after sources told us the former soldier, 41, is closer than ever to healing the divide between himself and The Firm as he edges closer to being welcomed back into the royals' bosom.

Royal "traitor" Prince Harry is set to be frisked as if he's going through airport security at future reunion meetings with the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He will now face being literally frisked by palace security for wires – like a common criminal – before being allowed into the rooms where he will talk with Charles about the terms of how he is going to re-enter the royal family."

"Aides have warned King Charles to avoid taking phone calls with Harry in case he records them. They worry is that he could use every word for another book or TV interview.

One source said: "The problem with Harry is that he is still just not trusted.

But insiders say the publication of his memoir Spare and he and his wife's TV tell-all interviews about the royals mean he will initially be treated with "great suspicion."

Another added: "If the full scale and severity of the threats were publicly known, it would be clear why Harry has been unwilling to travel with his children to Britain without comprehensive security in place."

"The discussion stage is essentially over," the insider said. "Those involved now acknowledge that the threats facing Harry and his children are genuine and persistent, and everything we are hearing suggests the outcome has already been settled."

One source close to the prince said the outcome is now largely settled.

According to sources familiar with the process, a ruling on the long-running saga over his protection is expected within weeks. Harry lost automatic taxpayer-funded police protection in the U.K. after stepping back from royal duties five years ago, but a reassessment was triggered after he battled the British government for a review.

A fresh security assessment has reportedly concluded Harry now meets the threshold for official protection when visiting Britain, following a review carried out for the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec.

Harry is closer than at any point since 2020 to a tentative reconciliation with the royal family as a possible return of armed police protection in the U.K. could unlock the path back.

The security question, however, is only part of the equation.

Palace sources also tell us while senior royals are prepared to accept Harry back into the fold on a limited basis, they remain deeply wary of further disclosures following his memoir Spare and a series of television interviews.

One courtier said any welcome would come with conditions.

"There is a feeling that the family cannot go through another round of revelations," the source said.

"Before there is any meaningful rapprochement, Harry would need to give firm assurances that he will not speak publicly about private family matters again. This is the one agreement that will make or break his royal reconciliation."

The concern, according to insiders, is less about past grievances than future unpredictability around the prince's behavior.

"His memoir and the interviews spooked everyone," another palace source said.

"From the family's perspective, trust was badly damaged. Silence and discretion would be seen as the price of re-entry." He is still widely seen as a royal traitor."

The source also said discussions have centered on an informal but clear understanding personal conversations and internal dynamics would remain "totally private" from now on if Harry was welcomed back into the royal fold.