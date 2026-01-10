Your tip
'Home Alone' Star Daniel Stern Busted in Holiday Sting — Cited in California for Allegedly Trying to Hire Prostitute

Daniel Stern, 68, was issued a citation for allegedly attempting to solicit a prostitute.

Jan. 10 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Actor Daniel Stern, best known for his role as bumbling burglar Marv Merchants in the Home Alone franchise, was issued a citation last month after allegedly attempting to solicit a prostitute in Southern California, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 68-year-old actor was cited on December 10, 2025, while staying at a hotel in Camarillo, California.

The Citation

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Stern was accused of soliciting prostitution during the holiday season and was reportedly issued a ticket, but was not booked into jail and did not have to take a mugshot.

Police cited Stern at the hotel, and the matter did not result in an arrest. No additional details surrounding the alleged incident were immediately available.

No court date or further legal action related to the Camarillo citation has been announced.

Recent Medical Emergency

The citation comes weeks after Stern experienced a medical emergency that required hospitalization.

On October 7, the Ventura County Fire Department responded to a residence in Somis, California, following reports of a medical issue. Stern was assessed by firefighters and transported to a hospital.

The nature of the medical emergency was not disclosed, but his representative later confirmed he was released and "in good health."

In recent years, Stern has stepped away from Hollywood and embraced a quieter life outside the entertainment industry.

In December, he revealed that he now lives on a farm, where he works as a cattle rancher, grows tangerines, and pursues sculpture.

Despite remaining one of the most recognizable faces from the beloved holiday films, Stern has largely left acting behind.

Home Alone

Stern has previously spoken candidly about his experiences during the peak of his Hollywood career, including salary negotiations for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

In his memoir Home And Alone, Stern wrote about his frustration with the studio's initial offer following the success of the original 1990 film.

He recalled being offered $600,000 for the sequel, writing that it was "double my original salary, but not quite the pot of gold I was hoping for." Stern said he later learned that co-star Joe Pesci was earning significantly more and that leading star Macaulay Culkin secured a deal worth $5 million plus a percentage of the film's gross.

Stern wrote, "I asked if that was the same as Joe [Pesci] was getting, and they said it was not." When the studio later increased the offer to $800,000, Stern ultimately declined, later reflecting that the decision was a "prideful thing to do."

