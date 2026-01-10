'Home Alone' Star Daniel Stern Busted in Holiday Sting — Cited in California for Allegedly Trying to Hire Prostitute

The 68-year-old actor was cited on December 10, 2025, while staying at a hotel in Camarillo, California.

Actor Daniel Stern , best known for his role as bumbling burglar Marv Merchants in the Home Alone franchise, was issued a citation last month after allegedly attempting to solicit a prostitute in Southern California, RadarOnline.com can report.

The incident reportedly occurred on December 10 at a hotel during the holiday season.

No court date or further legal action related to the Camarillo citation has been announced.

Police cited Stern at the hotel, and the matter did not result in an arrest. No additional details surrounding the alleged incident were immediately available.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Stern was accused of soliciting prostitution during the holiday season and was reportedly issued a ticket, but was not booked into jail and did not have to take a mugshot.

The citation comes weeks after Stern experienced a medical emergency that required hospitalization.

On October 7, the Ventura County Fire Department responded to a residence in Somis, California, following reports of a medical issue. Stern was assessed by firefighters and transported to a hospital.

The nature of the medical emergency was not disclosed, but his representative later confirmed he was released and "in good health."

In recent years, Stern has stepped away from Hollywood and embraced a quieter life outside the entertainment industry.

In December, he revealed that he now lives on a farm, where he works as a cattle rancher, grows tangerines, and pursues sculpture.

Despite remaining one of the most recognizable faces from the beloved holiday films, Stern has largely left acting behind.