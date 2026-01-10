EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Died Haunted by One 'Catastrophic' Event She Was Convinced Had 'Hurt' Her Sons William and Harry

Friends told us Diana reflected on the lasting impact of her 1995 BBC Panorama interview, and said she believed it had caused deep harm to her children, then aged 15 and 12.

A source said: "Diana totally regretted taking part in the televised interview with journalist Martin Bashir. The decision weighed massively heavy on her as a mother, as she thought it had done irreparable harm to her beloved boys."

They added it was one of the "biggest regrets" she had – and one she took to the grave as she never got a chance to talk through her feelings on the matter with her sons.

Diana's tell-all interview, broadcast on November 20, 1995, was one of the most explosive moments in modern royal history.