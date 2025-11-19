EXCLUSIVE: New Book Lays Bare 'Full Extent of Mafia-Style Trickery' That Led to Princess Di's Infamous BBC Tell-All — And How It Will Scar Princes William and Harry Forever

Webb also reports frustrations from figures involved in the aftermath and rage over the Dyson inquiry.

Spencer said about the probe: "I was very upset from the beginning with the parameters. It was quite clear to me that they were set so that nobody could look at the current BBC's attitude.

"For instance, the cover-up that I felt was being perpetuated in 2020, there was no possibility of Dyson looking at that. And I thought that was absolutely germane to the case because it's a conspiracy of 25 years. It wasn't just back in the '90s."

Dyson later said: "I think in hindsight I made a mistake in not asking for counsel to the investigation to take some of the burden off me, to ask some of the questions, which is what happens in, say, public inquiries. So I had to do it all."

William said after the Dyson report about his tragic mother: "She was failed not just by a rogue reporter but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions."

Legge-Bourke said in 2022: "The distress caused to the royal family is a source of great upset to me. I know first-hand how much they were affected at the time, and how the program and the false narrative it created have haunted the family in the years since."