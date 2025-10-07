EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 30th Death Anniversary War Erupts Between Princes William and Harry as Future King is 'Refusing to Involve Meghan Markle in Any Official Commemorations'

But insiders say his hopes of collaboration with his brother have hit a wall, with William, 43, described as "deeply uncomfortable" about Markle's potential participation – especially after she provoked outrage in recent days by posting a tasteless video of herself with her feet up in her limo during Paris Fashion Week as she was driven close to Diana's tunnel crash scene.

A royal source said: "Harry's been talking about marking the anniversary in a meaningful way – not just as a family moment, but as a public tribute to Diana's work. He's been hoping William might join him, but the tension over Meghan makes that almost impossible. William has made it clear that anything official connected to their mother can't involve her."

The Diana 30th anniversary year is expected to be a significant one for both brothers. It will coincide with the return of the Invictus Games to the UK, a cornerstone of Harry's charitable work.

According to those close to him, the Duke of Sussex has been seeking to use the moment as an opportunity to mend fences and "come home without drama."