EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 30th Death Anniversary War Erupts Between Princes William and Harry as Future King is 'Refusing to Involve Meghan Markle in Any Official Commemorations'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 7:42 p.m. ET
A new rift is said to have erupted between Prince William and Prince Harry ahead of the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the future king has ruled out any involvement from Meghan Markle in official plans to honor their late mother.
Harry, 41, is developing a documentary project to celebrate Diana's humanitarian legacy, timed to coincide with three decades since her passing in 2027.
William Reportedly Bans Meghan From Tribute Plans
But insiders say his hopes of collaboration with his brother have hit a wall, with William, 43, described as "deeply uncomfortable" about Markle's potential participation – especially after she provoked outrage in recent days by posting a tasteless video of herself with her feet up in her limo during Paris Fashion Week as she was driven close to Diana's tunnel crash scene.
A royal source said: "Harry's been talking about marking the anniversary in a meaningful way – not just as a family moment, but as a public tribute to Diana's work. He's been hoping William might join him, but the tension over Meghan makes that almost impossible. William has made it clear that anything official connected to their mother can't involve her."
The Diana 30th anniversary year is expected to be a significant one for both brothers. It will coincide with the return of the Invictus Games to the UK, a cornerstone of Harry's charitable work.
According to those close to him, the Duke of Sussex has been seeking to use the moment as an opportunity to mend fences and "come home without drama."
Harry's Push for Reconciliation Meets Resistance
One source said: "Harry really believes it's what his and William's mother would have wanted – for them to come together, at least for something as important as this. He's open to reconciliation, but it's a delicate balance. He knows how raw things still are."
The brothers' estrangement dates back to Harry and Markle's decision to step down from royal duties in 2020 and move to California.
Since then, their relationship has deteriorated further following the release of Harry & Meghan – the 2022 Netflix documentary in which the couple accused palace officials of leaking and manipulating press coverage.
William and Kate Stand Firm on Diana’s Legacy
William, who has rarely commented publicly on the fallout, is said to have been particularly angered by what he sees as attempts to link Meghan's public image to Diana's legacy.
"He thinks the comparisons are completely out of line," said one palace insider. "He's incredibly proud of his mother's legacy and very protective of how it's honored, which is why he doesn't want Meghan tied to any official tributes."
The sentiment is reportedly shared by William's wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 43, who has supported her husband's stance.
"Kate's always hoped the brothers could find their way back to each other," said a family source. "But when it comes to Meghan, the wounds haven't healed. She'll only be around her if duty absolutely requires it."
Harry Moves Forward Alone With Diana Documentary
Despite the family's resistance, Harry is pressing ahead with his plans.
The upcoming project is expected to highlight Diana's humanitarian achievements, including her groundbreaking advocacy for HIV and AIDS awareness – a cause echoing in one of the Sussexes' forthcoming Netflix short films, focusing on health initiatives in Uganda's Masaka region.
A production source said: "Harry would like the Palace's support, but he's prepared to move forward on his own if he has to. Everything he's planning is about honoring Diana's legacy, and he still hopes his family will join him one day. For now, though, it seems he'll be standing alone."