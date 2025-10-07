Nicole Kidman Shows Ex Keith Urban What He's Missing in Sexy Instagram Photos After Shock Split... As Fans Proclaim 'Divorce Never Looked So Good'

Kidman wowed in dramatic, dark eye makeup, paired with a bright red lip, as she smiled seductively. The Big Little Lies star beamed alongside Johnny Depp's equally radiant ex, Vanessa Paradis, in one photo, while noticeably without her wedding ring.

In another snapshot, Kidman appeared to be the picture of happiness, standing alongside Chanel's artistic director, Matthieu Blazy.

The actress was triumphantly named the French luxury brand's newest ambassador on Monday, October 6, and celebrated by attending the PFW show with her two daughters, whom she shares with Urban: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

"Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls. So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy," Kidman gushed in the caption.