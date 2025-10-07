Nicole Kidman Shows Ex Keith Urban What He's Missing in Sexy Instagram Photos After Shock Split... As Fans Proclaim 'Divorce Never Looked So Good'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 7:25 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman proved single looks fantastic on her as she posted a series of sexy photos while attending the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show amid her divorce from Keith Urban, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old siren shared smoldering front row snapshots in her first Instagram post since filing for divorce from the country superstar, 57, on September 30. The day prior, news broke that the duo had been living apart since June after 19 years of marriage.
Kidman Stuns in New Photos
Kidman wowed in dramatic, dark eye makeup, paired with a bright red lip, as she smiled seductively. The Big Little Lies star beamed alongside Johnny Depp's equally radiant ex, Vanessa Paradis, in one photo, while noticeably without her wedding ring.
In another snapshot, Kidman appeared to be the picture of happiness, standing alongside Chanel's artistic director, Matthieu Blazy.
The actress was triumphantly named the French luxury brand's newest ambassador on Monday, October 6, and celebrated by attending the PFW show with her two daughters, whom she shares with Urban: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
"Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls. So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy," Kidman gushed in the caption.
Fans Support Kidman Following Split
Fans raved in the comments section about how incredible Kidman looked in her first public appearance after her shocking split from Urban.
"First she served the divorce papers and then she served face," one person cheered, while a second declared, "Single looks good on you mama."
"Keith who? You are amazing!" a third user enthused, while a fourth added, "Divorce never looked so good."
Kidman's celebrity friends and admirers also shared their support, with country star Brad Paisley's wife, Kimberly Williams Paisley, commenting with heart and flame emojis. Actress Sophia Bush proclaimed, "The bangs! The energy! Yes, ma’am!!"
Singer Debbie Gibson told Kidman, "Effortless beauty!!! Keep shining Queen," while Lindsay Lohan showed her love with several red heart emojis, as did Lauren Sánchez Bezos.
Kidman Was 'Fighting' For Their Marriage to Work
As RadarOnline.com reported, the couple was said to have been living apart "since the beginning of summer."
When the separation news broke, a source claimed Kidman "didn't want this" when it came to splitting up and had been "fighting to save the marriage" for several months.
Urban has been living in a new Nashville rental home separate from the $3.5million estate he shared in Music City with Kidman and their daughters.
The Nine Perfect Strangers star filed for divorce less than 24 hours after the separation reports surfaced, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Urban's Other Women?
After the former couple's shocking split, reports surfaced that Urban may have found romance with more than one other woman while still married to his stunning estranged wife.
Video of the singer onstage with guitarist Maggie Baugh in April went viral after the breakup. It showed Urban changing the lyrics of The Fighter, a song he wrote about Kidman. He pointed at Baugh, 25, and sang, “I was born to love you, Maggie, I’ll be your fighter.”
Amid reports that Urban had grown close to the aspiring country star, Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, on his Substack, reported that the Blue Ain't Your Color crooner was also spending time with a second unidentified woman in Nashville in recent weeks, amid his secret separation from Kidman.
"Nicole isn't disputing the rumors, but she's floored by how blatant it all feels," a source told Shuter about Urban's alleged womanizing ways.