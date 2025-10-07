EXCLUSIVE: Warring Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry 'Could be Brought Back Together' By Being Made 'Joint Godfathers' for Mutual Pal's Baby

Warring princes William and Harry could soon be reunited for the first time in years thanks to one of their oldest and closest friends, the Duke of Westminster, who sources tell RadarOnline.com is considering naming both brothers as joint godfathers to his newborn daughter.

Hugh Grosvenor, 33, and his wife, Olivia, 31, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Cosima, in late July.

The couple, who married at Chester Cathedral in 2024, have yet to confirm a date for the baby’s christening, but palace sources say the duke is "seriously considering" the idea of asking both princes to share the role of godfather – a move that could help thaw one of the most high-profile family rifts in royal history.