EXCLUSIVE: Warring Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry 'Could be Brought Back Together' By Being Made 'Joint Godfathers' for Mutual Pal's Baby
Oct. 7 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Warring princes William and Harry could soon be reunited for the first time in years thanks to one of their oldest and closest friends, the Duke of Westminster, who sources tell RadarOnline.com is considering naming both brothers as joint godfathers to his newborn daughter.
Hugh Grosvenor, 33, and his wife, Olivia, 31, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Cosima, in late July.
The couple, who married at Chester Cathedral in 2024, have yet to confirm a date for the baby’s christening, but palace sources say the duke is "seriously considering" the idea of asking both princes to share the role of godfather – a move that could help thaw one of the most high-profile family rifts in royal history.
A Friend Caught Between Two Brothers
A royal insider claimed: "Hugh has been one of the few people to stay close to both William and Harry through everything. He's seen how painful the distance between them has become, and he'd love to see them in the same room again – ideally on good terms.
"The idea of naming them joint godfathers has come up more than once. He thinks it could be a small step toward healing things."
Grosvenor, one of Britain's wealthiest landowners, is already godfather to both William's son Prince George, 12, and Harry's boy Archie, 5, underscoring his long-standing closeness to both sides of the royal family.
He has remained neutral since the breakdown of relations between the brothers, which began when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.
A Diplomatic Attempt at Reconciliation
Another source familiar with the discussions claimed: "Hugh knows it's sensitive territory, but he also knows the impact this gesture could have. If anyone can bring them together, it's him. He's been a friend since their school days and has managed to stay out of the politics of it all."
William, 43, attended Grosvenor's wedding last year and served as an usher, while Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, were notably absent amid concerns their presence would overshadow the event.
"It was nothing personal," said one friend of the Duke. "He wanted to avoid any awkwardness or headlines on what was meant to be a joyful day for Olivia."
Messages of Goodwill Behind the Scenes
Both William and Harry are said to have privately congratulated the couple on the birth of their daughter.
A family friend said: "They each sent warm messages to Hugh and Olivia after the baby arrived. There's no animosity toward them – the tension is really just between the brothers themselves. Hugh is hoping this might be the moment to change that."
Royal aides claimed the Duke and Duchess of Westminster's decision on godparents will likely be announced closer to the christening, expected to take place in the autumn at a private chapel on the family's Eaton Hall estate in Cheshire.
"The symbolism of having them both there would be enormous," said one palace source. "It wouldn't magically solve everything, but it would send a powerful message that reconciliation is possible. The Duke has always been discreet, but he's quietly optimistic that a shared role could help bridge the divide."