'Fire Whoopi Goldberg': 'The View' Co-Host Slammed For 'Encouraging' Super Bowl Attendees to 'Darken their Skin and Speak With a Latin Accent' to Troll ICE
Oct. 7 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg has been slammed for suggesting NFL fans attending Super Bowl LX should spend some time in the sun to "darken their skin" and "speak with a Latin accent" to confuse US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the big game, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The View co-host made the comments while discussing backlash from conservatives over Bad Bunny being selected as this year's half-time performance talent, a choice Donald Trump branded "absolutely ridiculous."
In response to the Super Bowl announcement, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced ICE agents would be dispatched to the stadium.
Goldberg's 'Racist' Suggestion for Super Bowl LX Attendees
Co-host Joy Behar noted Noem's announcement during the "hot topics" segment of the talk show, and suggested the federal government's decision to send ICE agents to San Francisco for Super Bowl LX was racially motivated.
Behar said: "Do you think that (Noem) would go if it were Garth Brooks or Eminem or Taylor Swift? Or any other white person?"
Goldberg replied: "Let me understand what you're saying, because she's going to go to the Super Bowl and round up – how's she going to know who is who?"
'Give Yourself a Latin Accent'
Behar said Noem would be able to "round up" any Super Bowl attendees she wanted to because Supreme Court has given "permission to question anyone who has a Hispanic accent or dark skin, that's why."
The Sister Act star chuckled as she responded, "Here's the thing. Everybody. Get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun," while doing a wiping motion across her face.
She continued: "And then – and this is probably the only time you can do this – give yourself a Latin accent."
Uncomfortable laughter could be heard from the panel and audience before Goldberg doubled down: "And see if she can tell who is who."
Critics Go Off on Goldberg
The video clip of Goldberg encouraging Super Bowl fans to "sit in the sun" and speak with a "Latin accent" sparked calls for the comedian to be removed from the talk show on social media.
Conservative firebrand Megyn Kelly reshared a video clip of the segment on X and captioned her post: "I hear this is racist."
One X user wrote: "Wow, is brown face ok?! I'm a bit offended that she's reducing us to color and an accent."
Another said: "Is she advocating wearing Blackface? Or is brownface okay with her?"
Others asked, "Why is The View still on the air?" while calling for Goldberg to be removed from TV.
A user wrote: "The fact that The View hasn't been canceled YEARS ago is mind-boggling. All they do is lie and spread hate."
Another echoed: "Yeah, they seriously need to cancel the view."
Goldberg's comments come after FCC chair Brendan Carr warned the talk show is among a handful of left-leaning TV programs he felt should be investigated following the controversial temporary suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.