'Fire Whoopi Goldberg': 'The View' Co-Host Slammed For 'Encouraging' Super Bowl Attendees to 'Darken their Skin and Speak With a Latin Accent' to Troll ICE

Whoopi Goldberg has been slammed for suggesting NFL fans attending Super Bowl LX should spend some time in the sun to "darken their skin" and "speak with a Latin accent" to confuse US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the big game, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The View co-host made the comments while discussing backlash from conservatives over Bad Bunny being selected as this year's half-time performance talent, a choice Donald Trump branded "absolutely ridiculous."

In response to the Super Bowl announcement, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced ICE agents would be dispatched to the stadium.