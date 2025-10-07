Rock Bottom! Dwayne Johnson Suffers Embarrassing Box Office Flop With 'The Smashing Machine'... After Actor's Dramatic Transformation for Role Sparked Health Concerns

Johnson packed on 30 pounds of muscle to play two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr for his life story. The R-rated drama was a passion project for the 53-year-old, who picked up his pride and said on Instagram it was his "honor to transform in this role."

"In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere," he wrote. "And I will always run to that opportunity."

But fans seemed to be the ones running – away from the movie theater. They disected exactly what went wrong with the pic in a Reddit chat room.

"I feel like if this was a biopic about someone more people were familiar with, than it probably would’ve done a little bit better," one person commented. "But then again sports biopics in general are (a) tougher sell."