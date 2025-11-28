Princess Diana 'Would be ALIVE Today if Not For BBC's Cover-Up of Disgraced Reporter's Tactics to Snag Interview' with Beloved Royal, Author Claims
Nov. 28 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Princess Diana's tragic death may have never occurred if not for BBC doing all they could to cover up British journalist Martin Bashir's infamous interview with the royal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fellow journalist Andy Webb, who has spent over 20 years looking into Bashir's "lies" and how he was able to snag the sit-down with Diana, is now claiming Bashir and the BBC may be to blame for the princess' death.
Who Is to Blame for Princess Diana's Death?
"Diana would be 64 years old, she's got her five grandchildren and for her family it's that knowledge, if the BBC had done what they clearly should have done, even on that basis of the simple duty of care to notifying on what had happened (with the interview) her life would have followed a different course," Webb, who worked at the BBC for 15 years, said in a new interview with the Australian Herald Sun.
Webb also accused former journalist Bashir of doing everything in his power, even crossing the line, to eventually get an interview with Diana.
He claimed: "If Bashir hadn't done what Bashir did, things would have been very, very different, of course they would. What his bosses knew quite quickly was that Bashir had commissioned forged documents; they knew that he had passed these documents off as real, and they knew Bashir had lied about what he had done three times when asked about it."
Princess Diana's 'Disastrous Course' Following Interview With Martin Bashir
Webb's investigation into the tell-all also followed the 2021 inquiry by Lord Dyson, which found that Bashir had used forged documents to win the confidence of Diana, then 34 years old, before she agreed to the interview, watched by an estimated 200 million people worldwide.
Webb's book, Dianarama: The Betrayal of Princess Diana, expands on the investigation even further, based on interviews, internal BBC papers, and testimonies from figures directly involved. Dyson also concluded the BBC's initial internal investigation in 1996 into how Bashir secured his interview had been "woefully ineffective" and that the corporation had "covered up" any wrongdoing.
"Diana’s family, her brother (Earl Spencer), in particular, is firmly of the view that her life would not have followed the disastrous course which it did follow," Webb said in his new interview.
He added: "As a result of the lies Bashir told, Diana got rid of the people around her whom she trusted, who had her best interests at heart, most important of all her private secretary Patrick Jephson."
Martin Bashir's Alleged Lies Detailed
In Webb's book, he alleges Bashir's deceptions were massive in scale, including false claims that Prince Edward had Aids, that Prince Harry and Prince William's nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke had gotten pregnant by Prince Charles and aborted their child, and that William, then just 13, was wearing a watch used to record conversations.
These claims, Webb writes, helped convince Diana she needed to act quickly, and she agreed to film the interview under unusual secrecy at Kensington Palace on November 5, 1995.
According to Webb, the shocking TV interview led Diana on a tragic path that ultimately resulted in her death in a Paris tunnel less than two years later.
Webb said: "As a result of the lies Bashir told, Diana got rid of the people around her whom she trusted who had her best interests at heart, most important of all, her private secretary Patrick Jephson, he’s gone within weeks of the Panorama interview, she gets rid of her chauffeur.
"(Bashir) grooms her, he gaslights her, he terrifies her, and you can even say you get to coercive control because what he wanted her to do was sit in front of the Panorama TV camera. What happened to Diana is so lurid, so amazingly cruel, yet it is also kind of fascinating..."
After the Dyson Inquiry was published in 2021, Bashir, now 62, publicly apologized for his conduct in securing the interview.
Despite the apology, Harry and William's nanny, Legge-Bourke said in 2022, "the distress caused to the royal family is a source of great upset to me. I know first-hand how much they were affected at the time, and how the program and the false narrative it created have haunted the family in the years since."