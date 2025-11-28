Princess Diana 'Would be ALIVE Today if Not For BBC's Cover-Up of Disgraced Reporter's Tactics to Snag Interview' with Beloved Royal, Author Claims

"Diana would be 64 years old, she's got her five grandchildren and for her family it's that knowledge, if the BBC had done what they clearly should have done, even on that basis of the simple duty of care to notifying on what had happened (with the interview) her life would have followed a different course," Webb, who worked at the BBC for 15 years, said in a new interview with the Australian Herald Sun.

Webb also accused former journalist Bashir of doing everything in his power, even crossing the line, to eventually get an interview with Diana.

He claimed: "If Bashir hadn't done what Bashir did, things would have been very, very different, of course they would. What his bosses knew quite quickly was that Bashir had commissioned forged documents; they knew that he had passed these documents off as real, and they knew Bashir had lied about what he had done three times when asked about it."