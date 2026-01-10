Megyn Kelly Says Renee Nicole Good 'Almost Ran Over a Cop' and Pushes Back Against Critics Who Say She Didn't Deserve to Be Shot

On Friday, Kelly shared video footage of the incident, writing, "You can literally hear the alarm in the officer's exclamation as he's hit [by Good's vehicle.] There is nothing left to debate here."

Claire Lehmann, the founder of the anti-woke publication, Quillette, commented under the video of the incident: "She didn't deserve to be shot in the face."

Kelly responded, writing, "Yes, she did. She hit and almost ran over a cop."

The 37-year-old mother was shot on Wednesday after she appeared to put her SUV in reverse while an ICE agent attempted to open her door.

Another video, recorded on Ross's phone, shows Good telling him just before the shooting, "I'm not mad at you," while another woman, who appeared to be Good's wife, Rebecca, urged the masked agent to "show your face."