Megyn Kelly Says Renee Nicole Good 'Almost Ran Over a Cop' and Pushes Back Against Critics Who Say She Didn't Deserve to Be Shot
Jan. 10 2026, Published 1:44 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly is facing intense backlash after weighing in on the fatal Minneapolis shooting of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, Johnathan Ross, during a federal operation, RadarOnline.com can report.
The conservative commentator took to X to post what many critics described as a provocative defense of the officer's actions, arguing the incident was legally justified and disputing widespread outrage online.
Megyn Kelly's Remarks
On Friday, Kelly shared video footage of the incident, writing, "You can literally hear the alarm in the officer's exclamation as he's hit [by Good's vehicle.] There is nothing left to debate here."
Claire Lehmann, the founder of the anti-woke publication, Quillette, commented under the video of the incident: "She didn't deserve to be shot in the face."
Kelly responded, writing, "Yes, she did. She hit and almost ran over a cop."
The 37-year-old mother was shot on Wednesday after she appeared to put her SUV in reverse while an ICE agent attempted to open her door.
Another video, recorded on Ross's phone, shows Good telling him just before the shooting, "I'm not mad at you," while another woman, who appeared to be Good's wife, Rebecca, urged the masked agent to "show your face."
Doubling Down
Kelly doubled down when criticized for her tweet, writing: "It's called the law. I realize you're not an attorney nor do you seem particularly interested in facts as opposed to moral preening, but the entire concept of self-defense law is essentially asking this Q. It's not a moral one; it's a legal one."
She continued: "This woman antagonized the cops, broke the law, accelerated into an officer/Iraq war veteran/dad/husband w/a deadly weapon & he had every right to respond with deadly force. The first shot, and the other two as well, under UNANIMOUS Sup Ct precedent. Read the law. Then you'll get to this point."
Government Officials Picking Sides
Trump administration officials quickly sided with the ICE agent.
President Donald Trump called Good a "professional agitator," while Vice President JD Vance labeled her a "deranged leftist," and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Good of engaging in "domestic terrorism."
'Face of Evil'
After the Minneapolis ICE agent shooting that left Good dead, Stephen Miller — the White House deputy chief of staff — came under attack from within his own family.
Alisa Kasmer, Miller's cousin, took to Threads to share, "When I called out my cousin for being the face of evil, I DID NOT stutter."
She added: "Renee Nicole Good's death is blood on YOUR hands, Stephen. I'm just glad our grandparents are no longer alive to witness the shame you have brought to our family."