Sarah Ferguson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Down Under and Out — How Sarah Ferguson Is 'Set to Move to Australia' to Escape Epstein Scandal Fallout

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sources said Ferguson planned an Australia move to escape Epstein scandal fallout.

Jan. 10 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson is weighing a dramatic break from Britain as the renewed fallout from her association with Jeffrey Epstein continues to narrow her options at home, with sources telling RadarOnline.com Australia has emerged as a serious refuge from relentless scrutiny.

The former Duchess of York, 66, has faced a prolonged period of uncertainty since her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, 65, was stripped of royal roles over his ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and prepared to relocate to a privately funded property on the Sandringham estate.

Epstein Fallout Leaves Sarah Isolated

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson considered leaving Britain amid renewed scrutiny.

While Windsor's arrangements appear settled, Ferguson's future has remained unresolved.

The latest turbulence follows the resurfacing of correspondence in which she referred to serial abuser Epstein in 2011 as a "supreme friend," contradicting earlier public claims she had cut links with the s-- predator, prompting renewed criticism within royal circles.

Amid that pressure, Ferguson's older sister, Jane Ferguson Luedecke, has taken on an increasingly central role.

Jane, who lives in Australia, recently traveled to Britain to be with Ferguson during what observers describe as a destabilizing period.

Sister Steps In During 'Very Dark Period'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Critics resurfaced letters in which she described Epstein as a friend.

One royal watcher said the visit was purposeful rather than social. "Jane did not come over for a routine visit," an insider said.

"She was deeply worried about how Sarah was coping and felt she had to be there in person. Some around them felt the timing was critical as Sarah was sliding into a very dark mood."

The source added Jane's presence has been about "anchoring Sarah when so many familiar supports have sailed away."

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Her sister Jane traveled to Britain to support her during a dark period.

Those close to Ferguson say the idea of starting over abroad has moved from theory to active discussion with Jane.

A royal expert said: "Jane traveled over specifically to support Sarah during a very dark period and has raised the possibility that she could rebuild her life near her in Australia."

The expert added: "Sarah has always had a fondness for the country and there is a sense she might encounter a warmer reception there than in Britain right now."

Friends said the prospect is tied to Ferguson also being ordered out of Royal Lodge, the 31-room, $40million estate she has shared with Windsor for years despite their divorce decades ago.

Torn Between Family And Survival

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson risked losing her home at Royal Lodge.

"Staying in Britain keeps pulling Sarah back into the same cycle of headlines and judgment," another source warned. "But Australia represents a chance to step outside that narrative, regain a degree of privacy and live without constant examination."

The sense of isolation for Ferguson has been compounded by professional losses. Several charities have dropped her as a patron since she was also stripped of her royal title, with high society invitations that once came easily have dried up. "She feels cut adrift," a source said. "The social world she relied on has shrunk dramatically."

Any move would carry a steep emotional price. Ferguson is close to her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, and to her grandchildren. Those ties, friends say, are the strongest counterweight to leaving.

"Sarah feels torn," one insider said. "Her identity now is bound up with her daughters and grandchildren, and the idea of putting an ocean between them is genuinely painful."

Ferguson has spoken publicly about the joy of being a grandmother, once calling that chapter "precious, joyful, exciting." Sources say those feelings now sit uneasily alongside a wish to escape a country where she feels diminished."

Sarah understands the cost of distance from her family and does not take it lightly," a palace aide said. "At the same time, there is a growing belief that protecting her own wellbeing has to come first if she is to get through this."

For now, Ferguson remains in Britain, leaning on her sister's counsel and a shrinking inner circle. Whether she ultimately follows Jane to Australia or attempts a quieter existence closer to home, those around her say the focus has shifted.

"Status and trappings are no longer the point," one source said. "What Sarah wants is a place where she can exist quietly, without feeling pursued by old controversies."

