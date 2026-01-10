EXCLUSIVE: Down Under and Out — How Sarah Ferguson Is 'Set to Move to Australia' to Escape Epstein Scandal Fallout

"Staying in Britain keeps pulling Sarah back into the same cycle of headlines and judgment," another source warned. "But Australia represents a chance to step outside that narrative, regain a degree of privacy and live without constant examination."

The sense of isolation for Ferguson has been compounded by professional losses. Several charities have dropped her as a patron since she was also stripped of her royal title, with high society invitations that once came easily have dried up. "She feels cut adrift," a source said. "The social world she relied on has shrunk dramatically."

Any move would carry a steep emotional price. Ferguson is close to her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, and to her grandchildren. Those ties, friends say, are the strongest counterweight to leaving.

"Sarah feels torn," one insider said. "Her identity now is bound up with her daughters and grandchildren, and the idea of putting an ocean between them is genuinely painful."

Ferguson has spoken publicly about the joy of being a grandmother, once calling that chapter "precious, joyful, exciting." Sources say those feelings now sit uneasily alongside a wish to escape a country where she feels diminished."

Sarah understands the cost of distance from her family and does not take it lightly," a palace aide said. "At the same time, there is a growing belief that protecting her own wellbeing has to come first if she is to get through this."

For now, Ferguson remains in Britain, leaning on her sister's counsel and a shrinking inner circle. Whether she ultimately follows Jane to Australia or attempts a quieter existence closer to home, those around her say the focus has shifted.

"Status and trappings are no longer the point," one source said. "What Sarah wants is a place where she can exist quietly, without feeling pursued by old controversies."