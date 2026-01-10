EXCLUSIVE: Shop Like Princess Diana for Next Christmas — How Tragic Royal's Favorite Stocking Fillers are Still for Sale Decades After Her Death

Following the split, Diana spent the weekend before Christmas with her sons, Prince William, now 43, and Prince Harry, 41, before the boys joined their father and the wider royal family for Christmas Eve and Day.

It was during those quieter celebrations Diana's more personal traditions took shape, centered on warmth, humor, and small indulgences rather than grandeur.

Burrell recalled the ritual of preparing stockings with the tragic royal – killed aged 36 in a Paris car smash – describing a scene that contrasted sharply with the formality often associated with royal life.

"She and I would make stockings for William and Harry and then William would whisper in my ear and ask me what mummy would like for her Christmas stocking," Burrell said.

He added he would shop for Diana's gifts "over the course of the year" and be "stockpiling things while (William and Harry) were away at school," before wrapping them and placing them in her Christmas stocking.