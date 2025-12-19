Your tip
Royals News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Anne was 'The Heir Prince Philip Always Yearned For' — And NOT Charles or Andrew

Photo of Princess Anne
Source: MEGA

Royal insiders said Prince Philip viewed Princess Anne as the heir he always wanted

Dec. 19 2025, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Princess Anne is being cast as the royal who most embodied the qualities the late Prince Philip admired, with fresh claims the Duke of Edinburgh regarded his only daughter as "more of a man" than his sons Charles and Andrew.

It comes as Anne marks 33 years of marriage to Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, 70, whom she wed at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral on December 12, 1992.

The Son He Always Wanted

Split photo of Princess Anne and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Princess Anne marked 33 years of marriage to Sir Timothy Laurence in December.

Prince Philip, who died aged 99 in April 2021, personally drove his daughter to the church for her second wedding—a gesture widely seen as emblematic of their unique closeness.

Royal author Tom Quinn writes in his book Gilded Youth that palace staff often joked "Anne was the son Philip always wanted."

Quinn describes a relationship built on shared temperament and mutual respect, with Philip admiring Anne's fearlessness, discipline, and resistance to royal "fuss."

Anne is said to have completely mirrored her father's brusque manner and sharp humor.

One former palace insider told us Philip privately believed Anne was "more of a man than Charles and certainly Andrew," respecting her resilience and work ethic above all else.

Another source added: "Philip valued action over introspection. In Anne, he saw decisiveness and grit, qualities he felt were lacking in his sons."

Action Over Academic Theory

Photo of Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, King Charles and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Philip reportedly believed Anne was more resilient than Charles and Andrew.

Anne's pragmatic path also appealed to Philip.

While King Charles III, now 77, attended Cambridge University, Anne earned three A-levels in English, History, and Politics at Benenden School and then declined university altogether.

Quinn recalls Anne joking higher education "was completely overrated."

In the documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, she explained: "So many of my contemporaries, when asked why they were going to university, would say, 'Well basically because that's what you do.' I remember thinking, really, that doesn't sound like a very good reason... so I thought I would skip that."

Instead, she became a full-time working royal at 18. Philip, a keen sportsman, was especially proud of her equestrian achievements, notably her individual gold medal at the 1971 Burghley three-day event.

A Steady Partner in Sir Tim

Photo of Princess Anne
Source: MEGA

Anne rejected university and became a full-time working royal at 18.

Their bond deepened during the breakdown of Anne's first marriage to Mark Phillips, which ended in 1992.

Sir Timothy Laurence entered Anne's life in 1986 as the Queen's equerry.

Their marriage has endured quietly at Gatcombe Park, and in recent years, Sir Tim has become a more visible support, even appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for major milestones.

A recent Christmas card image showed Anne and Sir Tim smiling together in a carriage on Sark, with the message: "With Best Wishes for a Happy and Peaceful Christmas and New Year from Anne and Tim."

Contrast with Her Scandal-Plagued Brothers

Photo of Princess Anne
Source: MEGA

Anne and Sir Tim built a quiet life together at Gatcombe Park

A source said: "These resurfaced claims about Philip's admiration for Anne as 'more of a man' than her brothers are yet another blow to them after a horrific year."

This follows a difficult 2025 for the family, including reports that King Charles was forced to further distance himself from Andrew Windsor due to the ongoing fallout of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Our source added: "Anne would have been a lot harsher on Andrew a lot earlier if she was Queen—she is truly no-nonsense. Philip saw that strength in her, and it's why she remains the 'absolute brick' of the firm today."

