EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Anne was 'The Heir Prince Philip Always Yearned For' — And NOT Charles or Andrew

Prince Philip, who died aged 99 in April 2021, personally drove his daughter to the church for her second wedding—a gesture widely seen as emblematic of their unique closeness.

Royal author Tom Quinn writes in his book Gilded Youth that palace staff often joked "Anne was the son Philip always wanted."

Quinn describes a relationship built on shared temperament and mutual respect, with Philip admiring Anne's fearlessness, discipline, and resistance to royal "fuss."

Anne is said to have completely mirrored her father's brusque manner and sharp humor.

One former palace insider told us Philip privately believed Anne was "more of a man than Charles and certainly Andrew," respecting her resilience and work ethic above all else.

Another source added: "Philip valued action over introspection. In Anne, he saw decisiveness and grit, qualities he felt were lacking in his sons."