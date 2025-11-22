As the storm has intensified, the late Queen Elizabeth's daughter Anne, 75, has been dispatched on a six-day tour across Australia and Singapore, a move insiders say is designed to spotlight the steadfastness of the monarchy at a time of unprecedented strain.

One palace source claimed: "She's everything the turmoil isn't. When the royals hit rough waters, she just takes the strain and carries on. At the moment, she's being presented as the counterweight and total antidote to Andrew's poisonous toxicity, calm, dependable, and unwavering."

Another added: "Anne requires no hand-holding. She shows up, gets on with the job, and leaves no drama behind. That's precisely the face the Palace wants to put forward right now."