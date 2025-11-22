EXCLUSIVE: 'Noble, Reliable and Steadfast' Princess Anne 'Being Promoted as Antidote to Poisonous Andrew Windsor'
Nov. 22 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Princess Anne is being positioned by senior figures around the monarchy as the Palace's stabilizing force, and an antidote to the turmoil surrounding her brother Andrew, as she carries out a demanding overseas schedule in the middle of the latest royal crisis.
In recent weeks, Andrew, 65, has been stripped of his remaining honorary titles amid the continuing fallout from his associations with Jeffrey Epstein.
The Palace's Stabilizing Force
As the storm has intensified, the late Queen Elizabeth's daughter Anne, 75, has been dispatched on a six-day tour across Australia and Singapore, a move insiders say is designed to spotlight the steadfastness of the monarchy at a time of unprecedented strain.
One palace source claimed: "She's everything the turmoil isn't. When the royals hit rough waters, she just takes the strain and carries on. At the moment, she's being presented as the counterweight and total antidote to Andrew's poisonous toxicity, calm, dependable, and unwavering."
Another added: "Anne requires no hand-holding. She shows up, gets on with the job, and leaves no drama behind. That's precisely the face the Palace wants to put forward right now."
Unwavering Overseas Tour
Anne arrived in Singapore after four days of military and remembrance events in Australia. Her visit marked 60 years of diplomatic ties between the U.K. and Singapore, and officials there emphasized her long-standing connection with the country.
It was her sixth visit to the nation, having first accompanied Queen Elizabeth II in 1972. Heavy rain followed her engagements, but staff noted her refusal to be deterred by tropical downpours.
One aide said: "She doesn't slow down. Bad weather never fazes her."
Her tour included a visit to HMS Spey, a stop at the national orchid garden, and an audience with Singapore's president, Tharman Shanmugaratnam.
During a reception at the British High Commissioner's residence, she met Singaporean business, cultural, and political figures despite the torrential rain. Those present noted the contrast between her low-key perseverance and the controversy engulfing Andrew back home.
Putting Trust in Anne
A senior official accompanying the trip said: "She provides a steadying presence in a turbulent period. Without her, it would have been far more difficult to give people confidence in where the U.K. is headed."
Another source said: "Simply by showing up, she reminds people that the monarchy is bigger than any scandal."
Anne, who has been hailed as "the best Queen Britain will never have," conducted five engagements in one day before attending a dinner with trade and investment leaders supporting billions of pounds of British-linked investment.
She also visited the Airbus training center, where she climbed into a cockpit simulator and deadpanned: "My last simulator flight was the A400. I didn't like it."
And Anne toured Rolls-Royce's Singapore headquarters, demonstrating what staff privately described as a command of engineering detail.
Officials traveling with her described intense weekly preparation at her home in Gloucestershire.
One insider said: "She goes through every briefing. She insists on knowing precisely who she is meeting and what they do, and that thoroughness is why people rely on her."
Those close to the princess say she remains unfazed by the cancellation of a planned media interview during the trip – officially down to scheduling, but privately attributed to nerves around the Andrew situation.
A source claimed: "She's never bothered about taking a back seat if it means the attention stays on the diplomacy instead of the turmoil."
Before flying home, Anne signed a visitors' book with her own gold pen – a habit she keeps to avoid mishaps with leaky fountain pens while on official engagements, something which has irked her brother King Charles in the past.
One insider said: "She's the force that keeps everything running. When things are unsettled, she proves why the Palace depends on her."