EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Rudest and Weirdest Presents Royal Family Have Given Each Other as Part of The Firm's 'Gag Gifts' Tradition

According to one senior palace aide, the Sandringham estate is the backdrop for the playful exchanges.

They said: "Each family member has a small stack of gifts arranged on trestle tables. Most are inexpensive and meant to make people laugh rather than impress – instead, it's about the royals teasing each other and having a bit of naughty fun. For example, Kate once gave Prince Harry a 'Grow Your Own Girlfriend' kit before he met Meghan Markle."

The list of other unconventional gifts handed over is extensive.

Harry, 41, is said to have gifted Queen Elizabeth II a Big Mouth Billy Bass singing toy – as well as a shower cap cheekily emblazoned with the words "Ain't Life A B----."

Sources told us Princess Anne gifted a white leather toilet seat to her brother King Charles, 77, in reference for his infamous habit of taking his own loo cover on royal tours.