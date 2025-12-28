EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Rudest and Weirdest Presents Royal Family Have Given Each Other as Part of The Firm's 'Gag Gifts' Tradition
Dec. 28 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
The royal family may be synonymous with pageantry and protocol, but behind closed doors, they enjoy a bit of mischief at Christmas in the form of the joke gifts they present to each other each year – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the rudest and raunchiest gifts that have been handed over as part of the festive tradition.
From novelty items to handmade treats, The Firm's Christmas gift-giving traditions are a far cry from the lavish splurges the public may expect them to make over the holidays, with cheeky and humorous presents often taking center stage.
Mischief at Sandringham
According to one senior palace aide, the Sandringham estate is the backdrop for the playful exchanges.
They said: "Each family member has a small stack of gifts arranged on trestle tables. Most are inexpensive and meant to make people laugh rather than impress – instead, it's about the royals teasing each other and having a bit of naughty fun. For example, Kate once gave Prince Harry a 'Grow Your Own Girlfriend' kit before he met Meghan Markle."
The list of other unconventional gifts handed over is extensive.
Harry, 41, is said to have gifted Queen Elizabeth II a Big Mouth Billy Bass singing toy – as well as a shower cap cheekily emblazoned with the words "Ain't Life A B----."
Sources told us Princess Anne gifted a white leather toilet seat to her brother King Charles, 77, in reference for his infamous habit of taking his own loo cover on royal tours.
From Sentimental to Sarcastic
But aside from her raunchy gift to Harry, Princess Kate, now 43, has leaned toward the sentimental during the tradition, and on her first Christmas with the royals gifted the Queen homemade chutney based on her grandmother's recipe.
Insiders told us racy calendars featuring "subtle" nudity and whimsical musical hamsters have also made the novelty gifts lists.
Another insider said: "It's a chance for the royals to be playful, enjoy each other's company, and have some fun – even if it's just behind the palace walls."
Markle is said to have handed a spoon embossed with the words "cereal killer" to Prince William, during her 2017 Christmas with the royals as she tried to ingratiate herself to The Firm.
Finding Laughter Behind Palace Walls
A source close to the family added: "The royals love receiving cheeky gifts because it lets them let their hair down. So much of their lives are controlled by formalities and duties, and these presents are a rare chance for laughter and levity."
The tradition dates back decades.
A royal historian said: "The presents are usually set out on Christmas Eve and exchanged around teatime. It works well since everyone is up early for the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church the royals traditionally attend, with proceedings then moving on to various family activities."
Centuries of Holiday Rituals
Other royal Christmas routines remain steeped in tradition. The King has already hosted a pre-Christmas lunch for extended family before the main celebrations.
After church services on Christmas morning, the family enjoys an early lunch, followed by the monarch's televised Christmas speech.
The afternoon is largely private, featuring walks around the Sandringham estate, a television marathon and games, before a candlelit dinner and a gargantuan iced cake in the evening.
Even minor details are part of the structured day. Guests are expected to enter the dining room in order of royal seniority, with the head chef carving the turkey and Christmas crackers pulled after the meal.
Historical traditions also persist, including weighing guests on antique scales before and after the festive feast – a practice believed to have been started by Edward VII.
There is also the distribution of Christmas puddings to palace staff, a practice started by George V and continued by King Charles.