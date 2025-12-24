Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Gave Queen Elizabeth Gift Emblazoned With the Word 'B----' During Royal Family Christmas Bash

Prince Harry once gifted the Queen an eyebrow-raising item during a royal Christmas party.

Dec. 24 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Prince Harry once stunned Queen Elizabeth by handing her a cheeky Christmas present emblazoned with the word "b----" – a gift insiders tell RadarOnline.com the late monarch actually found funny and rather enjoyed, despite its eyebrow-raising message.

The moment took place during a royal family Christmas gathering at Sandringham, the Norfolk estate where the family traditionally retreats for the holidays.

A Cheeky Tradition at Sandringham

Photo of Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Harry gifted the Queen a shower cap printed with 'Ain't Life A B----' during a Sandringham Christmas.

Harry, now 41, handed his grandmother a shower cap printed with the phrase "Ain't Life A B----", a gag gift that has since become part of royal folklore.

While the present raised eyebrows outside palace walls, sources insist it landed exactly as intended with the Queen, who died in 2022 at the age of 96.

A source close to the family said: "The Queen had a very dry, mischievous sense of humor that people often underestimated. She absolutely saw the funny side of Harry's gift and thought it was hilarious. It wasn't taken as disrespectful at all – she liked that it made everyone laugh."

The Firm's Love for Gag Gifts

Photo of Kate Middelton and Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Kate made her first royal Christmas memorable when she gifted the Queen homemade marrow chutney.

The exchange reflected a broader tradition of lighthearted gift-giving within the royal family.

Royal experts have explained Christmas presents among The Firm are rarely lavish.

One said, "Lighthearted and handmade presents are very much the tradition – Harry once presented the Queen with a shower cap printed with 'Ain't Life A B----', while Princess Anne famously gifted Charles a custom-made leather toilet seat."

The source also recalled how Catherine, Princess of Wales, now 43, once nervously gifted the Queen a homemade jar of 'Granny's Marrow Chutney' for her first royal Christmas in 2011, which she was relieved to find was later spotted on the lunch table.

Christmas at Sandringham follows a well-worn routine established over decades.

Preservation of Queen Elizabeth's Customs

Photo of The Royal Family
Source: MEGA

Charles upheld his mother's Christmas customs and preserved the light-hearted gift exchange

The family gathers on Christmas Eve to exchange presents laid out on trestle tables, a tradition introduced by Prince Albert.

Christmas Day begins early with a church service at St. Mary Magdalene, followed by a formal lunch timed so the family can watch the monarch's annual speech at 3pm.

After the death of Elizabeth, King Charles, 77, has largely preserved these customs.

A palace aide said: "Many of her traditions are set to continue, including exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve, the family walk after the Sandringham church service, and an early lunch timed so everyone can sit down for the King's 3pm broadcast."

This year, Charles is expected to host much of the family at Sandringham, with the Prince and Princess of Wales attending alongside their children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Holiday Absences and Enduring Humor

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan will skip the royal Christmas gathering and plan to spend the holiday in California.

The family also spends time at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk residence.

Royal sources have suggested the Waleses may split the holidays between Norfolk and their new Windsor home, noting the move still feels fresh.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, are not expected to attend this year's festivities as their estrangement from the royals rumbles on.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to be spending the holiday at their Montecito home in California with their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

It has been reported they planned to call Charles on Christmas Day, continuing tentative efforts to rebuild family ties.

Other members of the family, including Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, are set to dodge the Sandringham gathering amid the fallout from their parents Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's joint disgrace over their ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A source said: "Despite all the estrangement and scandal, what remains certain this year is that humor still has a place at the royal table."

