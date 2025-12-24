EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Gave Queen Elizabeth Gift Emblazoned With the Word 'B----' During Royal Family Christmas Bash

Harry, now 41, handed his grandmother a shower cap printed with the phrase "Ain't Life A B----", a gag gift that has since become part of royal folklore.

While the present raised eyebrows outside palace walls, sources insist it landed exactly as intended with the Queen, who died in 2022 at the age of 96.

A source close to the family said: "The Queen had a very dry, mischievous sense of humor that people often underestimated. She absolutely saw the funny side of Harry's gift and thought it was hilarious. It wasn't taken as disrespectful at all – she liked that it made everyone laugh."