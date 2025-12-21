Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Andrew Windsor's Royal Exile Highlighted By Solo Horse Ride in the Rain — As His Princess Daughters Were Hosted by King Charles at Royal Family Pre-Christmas Lunch

Split photos of King Charles, Andrew Windsor, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor’s isolation has stood out as he rode alone while his daughters lunched with King Charles.

Dec. 21 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Andrew was conspicuously absent from the royal family's annual pre-Christmas lunch as his daughters were welcomed by King Charles – underlining the disgraced former Duke of York's deepening isolation while the rest of the family gathered at Buckingham Palace.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pre-festive lunch, held on December 16, 2025, brought together around 70 members of the extended royal family for a long-standing festive tradition hosted by the monarch, 77.

Article continues below advertisement

A Stark Contrast in the Windsor Rain

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Split photos of King Charles, Andrew Windsor, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew missed the royal family’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice, 37 and Princess Eugenie, 35, attended with their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, arriving separately and leaving together in what royal watchers described as a clear show of support from the King toward his nieces.

Their father, Andrew, 65, and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, 66, were not invited for the second consecutive year, amid the ongoing fallout from scandals that have left Andrew stripped of titles, patronages and his former royal residence.

As members of the family arrived at the palace dressed in festive attire, Andrew was photographed earlier in the day riding alone on horseback through Windsor Great Park in heavy rain.

The solitary image is now widely being seen by palace observers as symbolic of his status as persona non grata within the royal fold.

"The difference could not have been clearer," one royal source said. "As the family presented a united front in public, Andrew was plainly left on the margins.".

Article continues below advertisement

Formal Exclusion from Festive Traditions

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew rode alone through Windsor Great Park as the family gathered in London.

Article continues below advertisement

Windsor's absence follows a year in which he has faced further humiliation after losing his remaining royal styles and being forced to vacate Royal Lodge.

He will also be excluded from the King's Christmas gathering at Sandringham and is expected to spend the holiday period privately, some 140 miles from the Norfolk estate.

A palace insider said: "A firm line has been drawn that he will not be included in either public appearances or private gatherings. Safeguarding the institution has come first, and always will."

By contrast, Beatrice and Eugenie are being embraced by the wider family.

"The signal and symbolism has been very deliberate," a source close to the household said.

"The King was keen to show that his nieces remain respected and backed, irrespective of their father's circumstances."

Eugenie was seen wearing festive candy-cane earrings as she left the pre-festive event at the palace, smiling alongside her sister.

Article continues below advertisement

Senior Royals Gather in Full Strength

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Observers viewed Andrew’s absence as a sign of deepening royal isolation.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the other senior members of The Firm in attendance were Prince William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 43, who returned to the lunch after missing last year's party during her cancer treatment.

They were accompanied by their children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

The Wales family's presence marked a return to normality after what aides previously described as an exceptionally difficult period.

Other guests included Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, along with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor. Anne, Princess Royal, was there with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, while Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent were also guests.

David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon arrived by bicycle, while Lady Gabriella Kingston attended following the death of her husband last year.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Christmas Energy Supply Crisis! How Cancer-Hit Monarch and The Firm Could Be Left Freezing Over Festive Holiday

Sources said Meghan Markle has no plans to visit her father after sending a letter.

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Has No Plans to See Her Dad EVER AGAIN' — After She 'Reached Out' to Stricken Father With a Letter

Article continues below advertisement

Redrawing the Internal Royal Boundaries

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Insiders said the guest list underlined who remained included in the monarchy.

The lunch traditionally features a Sandringham-reared turkey with seasonal trimmings, followed by Christmas pudding, with younger royals dining separately with their nannies.

"The occasion is usually informal and family-focused," a royal aide said. "This time, though, it also subtly underlined who remains included and who does not."

Throughout Elizabeth II's reign, the gathering was a fixture of the royal calendar.

A source said: "This year's guest list was far from simply a continuance of that tradition – it reflected a monarchy continuing to redraw its internal boundaries as Andrew's exile becomes impossible to ignore."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.