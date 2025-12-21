EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Andrew Windsor's Royal Exile Highlighted By Solo Horse Ride in the Rain — As His Princess Daughters Were Hosted by King Charles at Royal Family Pre-Christmas Lunch

Princess Beatrice, 37 and Princess Eugenie, 35, attended with their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, arriving separately and leaving together in what royal watchers described as a clear show of support from the King toward his nieces.

Their father, Andrew, 65, and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, 66, were not invited for the second consecutive year, amid the ongoing fallout from scandals that have left Andrew stripped of titles, patronages and his former royal residence.

As members of the family arrived at the palace dressed in festive attire, Andrew was photographed earlier in the day riding alone on horseback through Windsor Great Park in heavy rain.

The solitary image is now widely being seen by palace observers as symbolic of his status as persona non grata within the royal fold.

"The difference could not have been clearer," one royal source said. "As the family presented a united front in public, Andrew was plainly left on the margins.".