Family Flags Massive Wealth Gap in Gisele Bündchen's New Marriage to Jiu‑Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente

While the ceremony was intimate, sources claim that the supermodel’s family had serious reservations about the marriage , primarily due to the couple’s stark wealth difference, RadarOnline.com can report.

Gisele Bündchen quietly tied the knot with Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in November 2025, months after the couple welcomed their first child.

A source told Page Six: "Her family warned her that marrying a penniless guy when she is worth millions is a mistake."

Despite these concerns, Bündchen, 45, and Valente went ahead with the wedding. Insiders said their decision was influenced by the model's traditional values, which favor marriage after having a child together.

"Her family told her to just live with him, but between Valente's pressure and her being a traditionalist, she felt since they have a child, they might as well marry," the source shared with the outlet.