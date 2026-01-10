Family Flags Massive Wealth Gap in Gisele Bündchen's New Marriage to Jiu‑Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente
Jan. 10 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
Gisele Bündchen quietly tied the knot with Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in November 2025, months after the couple welcomed their first child.
While the ceremony was intimate, sources claim that the supermodel’s family had serious reservations about the marriage, primarily due to the couple’s stark wealth difference, RadarOnline.com can report.
Family Warnings
A source told Page Six: "Her family warned her that marrying a penniless guy when she is worth millions is a mistake."
Despite these concerns, Bündchen, 45, and Valente went ahead with the wedding. Insiders said their decision was influenced by the model's traditional values, which favor marriage after having a child together.
"Her family told her to just live with him, but between Valente's pressure and her being a traditionalist, she felt since they have a child, they might as well marry," the source shared with the outlet.
Major Wealth Differences
Though Valente co-owns a Miami jiu-jitsu academy and has celebrity clients, his earnings are modest compared with Bündchen's estimated net worth of roughly $400 million, built over decades of modeling contracts, luxury campaigns, and business ventures, according to celebritynetworth.com.
Family members are still reportedly worried that, even with a prenuptial agreement, there could be issues if the pair were to divorce.
"There is a prenup, but with some loopholes that mean if they divorce, there will be a financial settlement for him," the insider told the outlet.
Deeply Committed
Friends of the couple say Bündchen and Valente are deeply committed. One source added that Valente was "thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together."
Bündchen was previously married to retired NFL star Tom Brady, with whom she shares two older children, Benjamin and Vivian. Their divorce in 2022 ended a 13-year marriage.
Large Family
Bündchen comes from a close-knit, large family, including her father Vladir and five sisters — Raquel, Graziela, Gabriela, Rafaela, and fraternal twin Patricia.
She has often spoken about how central her family is to her life.
In May 2023, she told People: "My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree."
The supermodel's bond with her siblings has remained strong despite differing opinions, and they have been a consistent support network, especially following the loss of her mother, Vânia, in January 2024 after a battle with cancer at age 75.