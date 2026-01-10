'High School Musical' Actor Matt Prokop Locked Up Without Bail on Child Pornography Charges in Texas After History of Abuse

The arrest follows long-standing allegations of abuse made by his former girlfriend, Sarah Hyland. The actress, who starred in Modern Family, accused Prokop of verbal and physical abuse during their five-year relationship.

In May 2014, Hyland alleged that Prokop slammed her into a vehicle and choked her during an argument, according to court filings.

After their breakup, Prokop allegedly threatened to kill her dog and burn down her home. Hyland later obtained a restraining order requiring him to stay away from her for three years.

Hyland has rarely spoken publicly about the relationship in the years since.

"I don't know if that part [of] any woman will ever be fully healed from that. It's something that kind of scars her soul a little bit. It's more so putting love towards that scar instead of hating it and ignoring it," she told Variety in October 2024.

Aside from High School Musical 3, Prokop appeared in Furry Vengeance (2010), Cougar Hunting (2011) and Struck by Lightening (2012).