Sarah Hyland’s Ex Matt Prokop Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend
Modern Family star Sarah Hyland's troubled ex Matt Prokop has been arrested in Victoria, Texas after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prokop and his girlfriend were out together on Saturday when she allegedly told someone that he had assaulted her. Police were called to the scene, but the pair was already gone by the time the officers arrived.
Victoria Police Department Sergeant Dailey told TMZ that cops received another call about a disturbance about an hour later. They found the couple and were informed that Prokop had injured his girlfriend by pushing her and slammed her head into something.
When he was being taken into custody, Prokop reportedly tried to run from the police. He is being charged with aggravated assault on a family member and resisting arrest.
Prokop, 33, is a former child actor who appeared in The Office, Hannah Montana, and High School Musical 3 in the mid-2000s. He dated Hyland, also 33, for about five years before they broke up in August 2014.
Hyland received a restraining order against Prokop in fall 2014 after he allegedly choked her, verbally abused her, and threatened her dog. "His grip was so tight that I could not breathe or speak. I was scared and in fear for my life," Hyland stated in court documents at the time.
She also claimed that he "relentlessly bombarded me with vile, threatening and emotionally disturbing texts and voice mails including his own suicide threats" after she ended the relationship.
"There are two quotes that I want to say," Hyland said a month after the incident. “One is a Dylan Thomas poem: ‘Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light,’ which is one of my favorite poems. It just strikes a chord in me. And then also Robert Frost: ‘The only way out is through.’ People have to go through things in order to become the person they are today, and that’s that.”
Hyland has since moved on with The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams. Adams, 40, popped the question in July 2019 after two years of dating, and the happy couple got married at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California in August 2022.