Sarah Hyland’s Ex Matt Prokop Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

"There are two quotes that I want to say," Hyland said a month after the incident. “One is a Dylan Thomas poem: ‘Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light,’ which is one of my favorite poems. It just strikes a chord in me. And then also Robert Frost: ‘The only way out is through.’ People have to go through things in order to become the person they are today, and that’s that.”

Hyland has since moved on with The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams. Adams, 40, popped the question in July 2019 after two years of dating, and the happy couple got married at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California in August 2022.