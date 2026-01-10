Tim Allen Recalls Calling Out Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt at Cannes Premiere, Then Jokingly Braced for Scientology Fury

Speaking during a stand-up set at the Laugh Factory on January 8, Allen recounted the moment he watched Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning at the Cannes Film Festival, according to Daily Mail.

The comedian, 72, was so taken aback by a high-speed car stunt that he said "would have killed Batman," that he couldn’t help but shout at the screen.

As Allen told the crowd, he shouted, "Bull----!" at the screen when the sequence unfolded.

The actor recalled the theater going quiet and everyone turning to look at him.

One person called out, "'Yeah, it's kind of funny Mr. [Buzz] Lightyear?'"

Allen said he quickly tried to clean up his mess. "I try to apologize. 'Yeah, I'm just f---ing around,'" he said. "Cruise's ears are bright red."