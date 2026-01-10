Tim Allen Recalls Calling Out Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt at Cannes Premiere, Then Jokingly Braced for Scientology Fury
Jan. 10 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Hollywood star Tim Allen recently opened up about an awkward moment involving fellow A-lister Tom Cruise, RadarOnline.com can report.
What started as a reaction at a Mission: Impossible premiere later became a joke about unexpected consequences.
Unbelievable Stunt
Speaking during a stand-up set at the Laugh Factory on January 8, Allen recounted the moment he watched Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning at the Cannes Film Festival, according to Daily Mail.
The comedian, 72, was so taken aback by a high-speed car stunt that he said "would have killed Batman," that he couldn’t help but shout at the screen.
As Allen told the crowd, he shouted, "Bull----!" at the screen when the sequence unfolded.
The actor recalled the theater going quiet and everyone turning to look at him.
One person called out, "'Yeah, it's kind of funny Mr. [Buzz] Lightyear?'"
Allen said he quickly tried to clean up his mess. "I try to apologize. 'Yeah, I'm just f---ing around,'" he said. "Cruise's ears are bright red."
Nerve-racking Encounter
After the movie ended, Allen said the moment didn't stay confined to the theater.
According to the comic, Cruise, 62, noticed exactly who had shouted and didn't let it slide.
"He walks down the f---ing aisle, looks at me. I'm scared to death, even though the dude is literally this tall," motioning the actor's 5'7" frame.
The confrontation was brief. And, according to Allen, it was nerve-racking.
Drawing on advice he said he learned long ago, Allen decided to swallow his pride.
"My grandpa always said eat crow while it's fresh," he told the crowd. "So I apologized. I said, 'Hi, bye."'
More Jokes
The exchange, however, didn't turn hostile. In fact, Allen admitted Cruise handled it calmly.
"And the guy was a nice guy, you know," The Santa Clause actor said.
Still, Allen couldn't resist adding one final punchline; this time aimed squarely at Cruise's religion.
"I think he put a spell on me though because he's a Scientologist," Allen joked. "His eyes got really red and something hit me."
Church of Scientology
Cruise is widely known for performing many of his own stunts and for being one of the most recognizable members of the Church of Scientology.
His commitment to high-risk action sequences has become part of his public persona.
Allen also used the set to share other Hollywood anecdotes, peppered with name-drops and behind-the-scenes observations about life among A-listers.
The Cruise moment, however, landed as the standout — equal parts awkward, funny, and daring.