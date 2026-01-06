EXCLUSIVE: Tim Allen and Bill Maher Blame DEI in Shows and Diversity for Death of Sitcoms — 'Not Everything Has to Look Like Angelina Jolie's Christmas Card'

"You're one of the few people who's made it stick, boy," Maher gushed to his guest's list of hits on the Monday, January 5 episode of his Club Random podcast.

"Somebody told me I was like the Tom Brady of sitcoms. When they asked me to do a third one, I said, ‘I thought they were kidding,'" Allen said, as he's now starring in the ABC family comedy Shifting Gears.

The Toy Story star thought it would be too difficult to cast these days.

"I don't know whether my generation, because all the people that I know that I would make it with are either dead or not the right gender, you know, they're all light-skinned European older men, and that doesn't fit the DEI thing that everybody wanted. They wanted, you know, a potpourri of..." Allen continued before Maher interjected, "DEI in the cast," referring to diversity, equity, and inclusion rules.

"I didn't want to get into that. I didn't want to patronize people," The Santa Clause star said about how he was reluctant to go in the DEI direction. "If you're going to do a sitcom, it's just got to be funny. "