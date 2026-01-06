EXCLUSIVE: Steamy Celebration! OnlyFans Searches Drastically Surge in Venezuela After Dictator Nicolás Maduro's Dramatic Capture Orchestrated by President Trump
Jan. 6 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
The people of Venezuela sure knew how to party after the U.S. captured their tyrannical president, Nicolás Maduro.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that immediately after the arrest of Maduro and his wife, searches and use of OnlyFans skyrocketed throughout the country.
OnlyFans Increase
New analysis from OnlyGuider, the world’s leading OnlyFans search engine, shows that page views in Venezuela jumped 31 percent compared to the previous weekend, marking one of the sharpest traffic spikes the platform has ever recorded in that country.
The company notes that digital platforms such as OnlyFans often serve as early indicators of social mood, particularly in countries undergoing major political and economic shifts.
"History shows that moments of political change are often accompanied by bursts of online expression, escapism, and digital spending," Sam Pierce, CEO of OnlyGuider, told Radar, adding that residents of the oil-rich nation spent $11.7million on OnlyFans last year.
"If stability, wealth, and opportunity really do start flowing back into Venezuela, we wouldn’t be surprised if spending on creator platforms absolutely explodes. Let’s just hope this spike is a sign of optimism – not just celebration."
A Big Washington Promotion Could Be Coming Soon
Meanwhile, a different kind of celebration is happening in the U.S., as Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller may be getting a huge promotion for overseeing the successful operation.
According to sources, the White House is said to be "weighing" giving Miller "a more elevated role in overseeing post-Maduro operations in Venezuela."
"Miller has been the architect of the administration’s anti-immigration and border policy and took a central role in the effort to remove Maduro," they explained.
Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president of Venezuela, has taken control of the country after Maduro's capture. According to a comment Trump gave to The New York Post, if she "does what we want," then he will not put U.S. boots on the ground.
Maduro in Court
Maduro made his first appearance in court on Monday, January 5, and pleaded not guilty.
"I am not guilty, I am a decent man. I am still the president of my country," he said during his appearance in a New York courtroom.
Court reporters noted he went on to claim he was "kidnapped" from his home.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, Trump took to Truth Social to reveal what had taken place in Venezuela.
"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," he shared.
The Capture of Maduro
According to Trump, Maduro was inside a heavily fortified compound at the time of his capture and claimed U.S. forces carried out an elaborate deception to gain access.
"They actually built a house which was identical to the one they went into with all the safes, all the steel all over the place," he said.
The president added that Maduro was attempting to reach a secure area when U.S. forces intervened.
Reports indicated that the U.S. elite special mission unit Delta Force carried out the operation, though Trump declined to confirm those details publicly.