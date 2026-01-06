New analysis from OnlyGuider, the world’s leading OnlyFans search engine, shows that page views in Venezuela jumped 31 percent compared to the previous weekend, marking one of the sharpest traffic spikes the platform has ever recorded in that country.

The company notes that digital platforms such as OnlyFans often serve as early indicators of social mood, particularly in countries undergoing major political and economic shifts.

"History shows that moments of political change are often accompanied by bursts of online expression, escapism, and digital spending," Sam Pierce, CEO of OnlyGuider, told Radar, adding that residents of the oil-rich nation spent $11.7million on OnlyFans last year.

"If stability, wealth, and opportunity really do start flowing back into Venezuela, we wouldn’t be surprised if spending on creator platforms absolutely explodes. Let’s just hope this spike is a sign of optimism – not just celebration."