EXCLUSIVE: Watch the 'Shocking' Keith Richards New Year's Message Video That is Sparking Huge Health Fears for Former Wildman — As He's Blamed for 'Killing the Stones'

Fans have been quick to point out he appears to be "wasting away," with others also pointing out his arthritic-looking hands and raspy voice.

And one music industry source told us: "The fact Keith is saying he 'hopes' to see us in the next New Year shows his mortality is very much on his mind.

"He knows he doesn't have long left on this Earth, and he is now very shaky."

It comes after Richards signaled he could not face the physical demands of another extended tour with the Stones, prompting the band to shelve plans for the U.K. and Europe.

The decision affects a proposed four-month stadium run that would have taken place in Britain and mainland Europe in 2026, following the group's earlier choice to step back from live performances throughout 2025.

The Rolling Stones, led by Sir Mick Jagger, 82, alongside Richards – who turned 82 on December 18 – and Ronnie Wood, 78, had explored dates including a high-profile return to London, but concerns over travel, logistics and stamina ultimately prevailed.

Richards, a founding member of the group, is understood to have told his bandmates that the commitment required was no longer realistic.