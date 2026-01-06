Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Music
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Watch the 'Shocking' Keith Richards New Year's Message Video That is Sparking Huge Health Fears for Former Wildman — As He's Blamed for 'Killing the Stones'

Photo of Keith Richards
Source: MEGA;@officialkeef/instagram

Keith Richards is at the center of renewed health fears after the Rolling Stones guitarist posted a video wishing his fans a happy new year.

Jan. 6 2026, Published 6:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Crocked rocker Keith Richards is at the center of renewed health fears after the Rolling Stones guitarist posted a video wishing his fans a happy new year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Rolling Stones guitarist appeared shockingly thin and slurred his words as he said in the clip: "Here we go again, another one, and I do bless you all and wish you all the best for the holidays.

"Happy New Year, and, you know, I hope to see you in the next one. You know, keep going. You know, bless you all. One love."

Article continues below advertisement

Tour Plans Axed as Richards Hits Physical Limit

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Keith Richards
Source: MEGA

Keith Richards sparked health fears after posting a New Year video.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have been quick to point out he appears to be "wasting away," with others also pointing out his arthritic-looking hands and raspy voice.

And one music industry source told us: "The fact Keith is saying he 'hopes' to see us in the next New Year shows his mortality is very much on his mind.

"He knows he doesn't have long left on this Earth, and he is now very shaky."

It comes after Richards signaled he could not face the physical demands of another extended tour with the Stones, prompting the band to shelve plans for the U.K. and Europe.

The decision affects a proposed four-month stadium run that would have taken place in Britain and mainland Europe in 2026, following the group's earlier choice to step back from live performances throughout 2025.

The Rolling Stones, led by Sir Mick Jagger, 82, alongside Richards – who turned 82 on December 18 – and Ronnie Wood, 78, had explored dates including a high-profile return to London, but concerns over travel, logistics and stamina ultimately prevailed.

Richards, a founding member of the group, is understood to have told his bandmates that the commitment required was no longer realistic.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @officialkeef/INSTAGRAM

Fans noticed his thin frame, arthritic hands, and raspy voice.

Article continues below advertisement

Trolls Blame Keith for ‘Killing’ the Stones

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Keith Richards
Source: MEGA

Sources claims Richards openly reflects on his health concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "There was huge interest from major promoters, with plenty of suggested dates for next summer.

"But once the band seriously talked it through, Keith made it clear he didn't feel able to sign up and had little appetite for a months-long stadium tour."

Trolls are now blaming Richards for "killing" the Stones – but music insiders tell us he is "just not physically capable of performing in front of crowds anymore" due to his old age.

Another industry source sought to temper the bleak prediction by telling us: "This isn't a dramatic situation, it's simply a realistic assessment of stamina at this stage.

"Keith remains mentally sharp and creatively engaged, but the Stones won't go on the road unless all of them are comfortable with the commitment."

Article continues below advertisement

‘Knocking on Death’s Door,’ Insiders Warn

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Leonardo DiCarpio

EXCLUSIVE: Leo V The Don! Why DiCaprio was Left 'Raging' Over Trump's Venezuela 'War for Oil'

Jerry Seinfeld's dementia fears have fueled a fitness regime driven by obsessive health anxieties.

EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Seinfeld 'Dementia Fears' Explode — 'Seinfeld' Comic, 71, Launched Fitness Regime Fueled by His 'Obsessive' Health Terrors

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of The Rolling Stone
Source: MEGA

The Stones last toured in 2024 during the Hackney Diamonds run.

But another insider was far more grim when it came to their assessment of the situation – telling us: "Keith's hard-partying days have finally caught up with him, and he just can't face any more time on the road.

"He really is knocking on death's door now – and he knows it."

Separate sources previously confirmed the group would remain off the road next year.

One said: "They explored the possibility of touring earlier in the year as well, but it just didn't come together.

"Fans may be disappointed, but the Stones will return to performing live when the timing is right for them. But it does not look likely given Keith's current condition."

The shelved shows would have marked the band's first live appearances since 2024, when the band completed the lucrative Hackney Diamonds tour across North America.

That run followed the release of the album of the same name and featured 20 concerts, selling about 880,000 tickets and grossing a reported $235million.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.