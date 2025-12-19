Keith Richards is at the center of renewed health fears after the Rolling Stones guitarist signaled he could not face the physical demands of another extended tour, prompting the band to shelve plans for the UK and Europe. RadarOnline.com can reveal the decision affects a proposed four-month stadium run that would have taken in Britain and mainland Europe in 2026, following the group's earlier choice to step back from live performances throughout 2025.

Keith Richards Puts His Foot Down on Tour

Source: MEGA The Rolling Stones have shelved plans for a UK and European tour in 2026.

The Rolling Stones, led by Sir Mick Jagger, 82, alongside Richards, who turned 82 on December 18, 2025, and Ronnie Wood, 78, had explored dates including a high-profile return to London, but concerns over travel, logistics, and stamina ultimately prevailed. Richards, a founding member of the group, is understood to have told his bandmates the commitment required was no longer realistic. A source claimed: "There was huge interest from major promoters, with plenty of suggested dates for next summer. But once the band seriously talked it through, Keith made it clear he didn't feel able to sign up and had little appetite for a months-long stadium tour."

Keith Richards 'Can't Face Any More Time on the Road'

Source: MEGA Richards told bandmates he could not face another long stadium tour.

Those remarks, relayed just before Richards marked his 82nd birthday, have fueled darker speculation among fans he could be headed for his final days. While Richards has famously joked about his own immortality, his long-term battle with arthritis – which he has described as "benign" but acknowledged has forced him to adapt his playing style – is becoming a central factor in the band's touring future. Another industry source sought to temper the bleak by telling us: "This isn't a dramatic situation, it's simply a realistic assessment of stamina at this stage. Keith remains mentally sharp and creatively engaged, but the Stones won't go on the road unless all of them are comfortable with the commitment." But another source was bleaker in their assessment of the situation, claiming: "Keith's hard-partying days have finally caught up with him, and he just can't face any more time on the road. He really is knocking on death's door now – and he knows it."

A New Album in the Works?

Source: MEGA Despite the setback, the band has continued working on new music in London.

Despite the touring pause, the band's creative momentum continues. While the stadium run is a no-go, the focus has shifted to the studio where the Stones are finishing their 25th studio album. In late 2025, Jagger, Richards, and Wood were reported to be recording new material at Metropolis Studios in west London with drummer Steve Jordan and producer Andrew Watt. A source claimed: "Mick, Keith, and Ronnie have quietly been working on a new album. They already have 13 tracks they're pleased with and are now talking through the best time to put them out." The new record follows the success of 2023’s Hackney Diamonds, which won Best Rock Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards and proved the band still has the "juice" to produce chart-topping hits.

Source: MEGA The band paused live shows after completing the Hackney Diamonds tour.