Rod Stewart
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ronnie Wood, 78, and Rod Stewart, 80, 'Writing Farewell Album Together' As They Near Twilight Years 

Photo of Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood.
Source: MEGA

Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart have a bit more music in them.

Oct. 23 2025, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

Ronnie Wood is working with Rod Stewart on what insiders tell RadarOnline.com is a "final, full-circle" Faces record – a project some close to the pair believe could serve as their musical epitaph.

The 78-year-old Rolling Stones guitarist said he and Stewart, 80, have been writing and revisiting songs for a potential new Faces album. The two rock veterans, who rose to fame together in the late 1960s, are understood to be hoping to complete the record within the next year – their first studio collaboration in decades.

A Final Chapter for Rock Legends

Photo of Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood.
Source: MEGA

Wood has reunited with Stewart to work on a new Faces album.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Wood said the pair already had "a good body of songs going" and that "absolutely nothing has changed" between them since their earliest days performing together.

When asked about a reunion, Wood said, "We would love to do that, but we need about 11 songs for an album. We've got these songs that we're working on from back in the day, but it's hard to make our times tally. When we do get a chance in the studio again, we will finish off these songs."

A source close to the musicians told us: "Ronnie and Rod know they're in the final chapter of their lives, and this album is shaping up to be their last big statement. They're treating it almost like an epitaph – something that says everything about who they were and what they built together. There's a real sense of reflection and legacy in the room when they write."

The pair's creative reunion follows Stewart's Glastonbury Legends slot in June, where Wood joined him on stage for a crowd-pleasing run of classics. It was the first time they had played together publicly in several years and immediately reignited talk of a full Faces revival.

The 'Faces' Legacy Lives On

Photo of Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood.
Source: MEGA

Stewart joined Wood on stage at Glastonbury for a nostalgic performance.

The pair's Faces group, one of Britain's most celebrated 1970s rock bands, was born from the remains of The Small Faces after Steve Marriott's departure in 1969.

The new lineup – Stewart, Wood, drummer Kenney Jones, and bassist Ronnie Lane – went on to release four albums, including A Nod Is As Good As a Wink… to a Blind Horse, which featured the enduring hit Stay With Me.

Though the band split in 1975, largely as Stewart's solo success grew, he and Wood have remained close friends. Jones said earlier this year the trio had been back in the studio. "We've recorded about 11 tracks," he said. "Not all of them will make the cut, but most of them are good."

Writing With Wisdom and Reflection

Photo of Ronnie Wood
Source: MEGA

Wood reflected on his past struggles with addiction during the interview.

Another insider said: "Ronnie and Rod know time isn't on their side, and that awareness has fueled the writing sessions. The songs have a maturity and emotion that only come when you've lived as fully as they have. It's not about chasing hits – it's about leaving something lasting behind."

The source added: "Ronnie's in a reflective place, and Rod's feeling it too. They're both aware this could be their final word together – and they want it to count."

Ronnie Wood on Sobriety and Self-Love

Photo of Rod Stewart
Source: MEGA

Stewart and Wood have shared memories from their early career together.

Wood, whose career continued seamlessly when he joined The Rolling Stones in 1975, also spoke candidly on Desert Island Discs about his battles with addiction and the perspective sobriety has given him after those close to him pressed him to kick booze and drugs.

"I think a lot of the pressure was from other people, and they were pushing me," he said. "It was only when I did it for myself, when the penny dropped. If you don't love yourself, you can't love anyone else."

