EXCLUSIVE: The Two Tiny Reasons King Charles, 77, Really Wants to Reunite With Estranged Son Harry

While relations between father and son remain strained, sources said the king's wish for reconciliation is rooted less in repairing their rift and more in his longing to build a relationship with Harry's children.

Since Archie's birth in May 2019, Charles has only seen his grandson in person a handful of times. He has met Lilibet just once, during the family's brief return to the U.K. in 2022.

A palace source claimed, "For Charles, the entire issue narrows down to two very small figures whose lives he has largely been absent from. Archie and Lilibet are at the heart of why reconciliation matters so deeply to him. He is acutely aware that their childhoods are passing quickly, and he is determined not to remain a distant or symbolic grandfather, but someone who is genuinely present in their lives."

That sense of urgency sharpened following Charles's cancer diagnosis, with the monarch still fighting an undisclosed form of the illness.