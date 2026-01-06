Secret Jan 6 Memorial Plaque Unearthed: House GOP Accused of Hiding Tribute to the 'Men and Women Who Protected the Capitol'

Republican lawmakers have been accused of attempting to hide a plaque dedicated to law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol from a mob of vengeful Donald Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Officer Brian Sicknick was assaulted by rioters and collapsed at the Capitol. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died the following day. More than 140 officers were injured in the attack, four of whom committed suicide in the days and months following the assault.

While a plaque honoring the law enforcement heroes has been completed for several years – and a law passed with bipartisan support in 2022 ordering its permanent public display – the memorial has been collecting dust in a random Capitol basement room.

Finger-pointing accused Speaker Mike Johnson of standing in the way of the plaque's installation.