Naomi Watts Plays 'Matchmaker' For Nicole Kidman: Actress 'Setting Up' Single Pal with Fellow A-Lister After Divorce from Keith Urban

After the country star was rumored to have gotten close to several women, Watts thinks it's time her good friend also threw herself back into the dating scene.

And she's going to give Kidman a helping hand by setting her up with Aussie actor Simon Baker, an old friend of the Eyes Wide Shut star.

A source said: "Simon's always been a good friend of Nicole's; she and Naomi are both godmothers to his kids, but it's always been a strictly platonic friendship."

The insider claims that Kidman is "too scared" to do anything that might ruin her friendship with the 56-year-old Mentalist actor, whom she has known for decades.

Kidman also wants to protect her friendship with Rebecca Rigg, fellow Aussie actress and Baker's ex-wife.