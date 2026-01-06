Naomi Watts Plays 'Matchmaker' For Nicole Kidman: Actress 'Setting Up' Single Pal with Fellow A-Lister After Divorce from Keith Urban
Jan. 6 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Naomi Watts is playing matchmaker by setting up Aussie pal Nicole Kidman with a fellow A-lister, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Watts, 57, has been a shoulder to cry on for Kidman, 58, since her shock divorce from husband of 19 years, Keith Urban, 58, in September.
Dating Again With A Familiar Face
After the country star was rumored to have gotten close to several women, Watts thinks it's time her good friend also threw herself back into the dating scene.
And she's going to give Kidman a helping hand by setting her up with Aussie actor Simon Baker, an old friend of the Eyes Wide Shut star.
A source said: "Simon's always been a good friend of Nicole's; she and Naomi are both godmothers to his kids, but it's always been a strictly platonic friendship."
The insider claims that Kidman is "too scared" to do anything that might ruin her friendship with the 56-year-old Mentalist actor, whom she has known for decades.
Kidman also wants to protect her friendship with Rebecca Rigg, fellow Aussie actress and Baker's ex-wife.
Single Actor Would Love To Date Fellow Aussie
The insider added that Watts "knows that Simon would drop everything and everyone to hook up with Nicole."
"Naomi would love to see Nicole and Simon hook up, but she knows Nicole's not ready yet and she's still getting over her split from Keith," they said.
Kidman and Baker will soon be seen co-starring in Scarpetta, a new streaming series that is set to drop in March.
According to reports, it was Watts who suggested to Kidman that Baker play her lover in the crime show, which is based on the book series by Patricia Cornwell.
Baker, who has been known to be flirty with Kidman in public, has often teased fans with cheeky comments about his friendship with the superstar.
Divorce Details
"I had the privilege of playing husband to Nicole Kidman, hmm…" the star wrote on his Instagram at the time while sharing a steamy shot of his co-star.
The picture showed Kidman lying face down on the floor of an apartment surrounded by snaps in picture frames.
"Didn't know she'd be eating photographs," he joked.
Meanwhile, Kidman and Urban have officially finalized their divorce and have entered a settlement agreement, just three months after the actress moved to end the couple’s marriage.
Kidman cited irreconcilable differences in her September 30 divorce petition.
Court documents, which were filed on Tuesday, January 6, reveal the couple has agreed to waive all rights to child support and spousal support, with each parent responsible for their own legal fees and expenses.
A hearing was scheduled for this morning, though Kidman waived her right to appear in court, having been spotted flying back from Australia just yesterday.
The divorce decree, which the actress noted that details were hashed out on September 6, before filing the petition, ensures that all property, from household furniture and appliances to vehicles, bank accounts, investments, and personal items, is divided to the mutual satisfaction of both parties, with each keeping what is already in their possession.
Under the parenting plan, Kidman will spend 306 days a year with the children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 14, while Urban will have 59 days – "every other weekend" - giving her the lion's share of custody.