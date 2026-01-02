EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Forced Into Awkward Family Christmas With Ex Keith Urban – as Their Two Daughters 'Don't Want to Be Apart From Her'
Jan. 2 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman put her raw feelings about her ex, Keith Urban, aside to facilitate a happy-family Christmas – despite their September split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She's able to compartmentalize to create some happy moments," for daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 14, said a source.
"They've been glued to Nicole's side and they won't want to be apart from her for the holidays, so Nicole's plan is to spend time as a family with Keith."
After the pair, both 58, announced their shocking split following 19 years of marriage, the country singer packed his schedule with "concerts and studio work," said the source, so Kidman stayed flexible to "accommodate Keith."
The insider said at the time: "As much as she'd love to just take the girls home to Australia, she's saying she's willing to spend the majority of the holidays in Nashville."
Another previous source claimed the actress was determined to keep the breakdown of her marriage out of public view.
"People close to them were aware they had stepped back from the marriage," the insider explained. "But Nicole was adamant that it stay private while feelings were still unsettled and nothing had been finalized."
They added, "Her priority was keeping life steady and familiar for the girls. Nicole brings enormous drive to her career, but she is just as committed to showing up as a mother, and that equilibrium mattered far more to her than managing public perception."