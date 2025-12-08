Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Keith Urban

Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez Spark Romance Rumors After Ben Affleck's Ex Offered Country Singer 'Support' in the Wake of His Devastating Split From Nicole Kidman

Split photo of Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez have sparked romance rumors after his split from Nicole Kidman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

An unlikely duo has sparked dating rumors after ending their respective marriages.

Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez's budding friendship has raised eyebrows after insiders claimed Ben Affleck's ex-wife "reached out" to the country music star following his split from wife Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Urban, 58, and Kidman, 58, split in September after 19 years of marriage, while Lopez, 56, filed for divorce from Affleck, 53, in August 2024 after two years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez 'Reached Out' to Urban After Split From Kidman

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Lopez split last summer after two years of marriage.

According to insiders, the On the Floor singer wanted to "offer her support" to Urban upon hearing his marriage was ending.

"JLo reached out to Keith as soon as she found out he and Nicole had split up; she wanted to offer her support and check in," an insider claimed to an outlet. "A lot of people did that for her when she and Ben broke up, and it meant everything to her."

"It's been more than a year now, and she's still hurting over her divorce, so she's very sensitive to anyone going through the end of a marriage," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Urban's 'So Grateful' for Lopez's 'Support'

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Urban and Kidman split earlier this year after 19 years of marriage.

Lopez's kind words were said to be well-received by the Somebody Like You crooner.

"Keith has been so grateful for her support; a lot of people have shunned him in favor of Nicole, so J.Lo’s kindness is highlighted," the tipster continued. "She knows what a good heart he has and thinks it's horrendous that he is having to deal with all these attacks on his character."

While Lopez and Urban's friendship may seem odd to some, the pair have been pals since they worked on American Idol together as judges in the mid-2010s.

Article continues below advertisement

Urban Sparked Romance Rumors with Guitarist

Photo of Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh
Source: MEGA

Urban's flirtatious nature onstage sparked romance rumors with guitarist Maggie Baugh.

While addressing dating rumors sparked by Lopez consoling Urban in the wake of his separation from Kidman, insiders said: "They always shared a lot of laughs back in the Idol days, and that fun rapport is there just as strong as ever, to the point where people are even starting to wonder if something more might have sparked."

As Radar reported, Urban's onstage flirtatiousness also sparked rumors alleging he was romantically involved with his band's much-younger guitarist, Maggie Baugh, 25.

Sources alleged Urban was cozying up with his bandmate as Kidman was desperately trying to save their marriage while still reeling from the loss of her mother last year.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Cher and Alexander A.E.' Edwards

Cher, 79, 'Set to Marry' Boytoy Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, 39, Ahead of Milestone Birthday — Despite Pals' Fears Over 40-Year Age Gap and his 'Roving Eye'

picture of Dick Van Dyke

Hollywood Icon Dick Van Dyke Reveals the Two Vices he Quit in Order to Reach 100 — 'It's Why I'm Still Here'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Insiders accused Urban of acting 'like a total jerk' while Kidman allegedly tried to save their marriage.

"There's no sugarcoating the fact that Keith's behaved like a total jerk," an insider previously claimed. "He's treated Nicole like dirt at a time when she was most vulnerable."

Sources said Kidman needed more affection and attention from her husband after her mom died, but he was already checked out of the relationship.

Insiders alleged Urban felt there was a "lack of intimacy between them because they spent so much time apart, leaving him time to seek comfort in the company of other women," adding: "It wasn't just Maggie. Keith was also fawning over other women, and he didn't seem to care that people knew about it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.