Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez Spark Romance Rumors After Ben Affleck's Ex Offered Country Singer 'Support' in the Wake of His Devastating Split From Nicole Kidman
Dec. 8 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
An unlikely duo has sparked dating rumors after ending their respective marriages.
Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez's budding friendship has raised eyebrows after insiders claimed Ben Affleck's ex-wife "reached out" to the country music star following his split from wife Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Urban, 58, and Kidman, 58, split in September after 19 years of marriage, while Lopez, 56, filed for divorce from Affleck, 53, in August 2024 after two years of marriage.
Lopez 'Reached Out' to Urban After Split From Kidman
According to insiders, the On the Floor singer wanted to "offer her support" to Urban upon hearing his marriage was ending.
"JLo reached out to Keith as soon as she found out he and Nicole had split up; she wanted to offer her support and check in," an insider claimed to an outlet. "A lot of people did that for her when she and Ben broke up, and it meant everything to her."
"It's been more than a year now, and she's still hurting over her divorce, so she's very sensitive to anyone going through the end of a marriage," the source added.
Urban's 'So Grateful' for Lopez's 'Support'
Lopez's kind words were said to be well-received by the Somebody Like You crooner.
"Keith has been so grateful for her support; a lot of people have shunned him in favor of Nicole, so J.Lo’s kindness is highlighted," the tipster continued. "She knows what a good heart he has and thinks it's horrendous that he is having to deal with all these attacks on his character."
While Lopez and Urban's friendship may seem odd to some, the pair have been pals since they worked on American Idol together as judges in the mid-2010s.
Urban Sparked Romance Rumors with Guitarist
While addressing dating rumors sparked by Lopez consoling Urban in the wake of his separation from Kidman, insiders said: "They always shared a lot of laughs back in the Idol days, and that fun rapport is there just as strong as ever, to the point where people are even starting to wonder if something more might have sparked."
As Radar reported, Urban's onstage flirtatiousness also sparked rumors alleging he was romantically involved with his band's much-younger guitarist, Maggie Baugh, 25.
Sources alleged Urban was cozying up with his bandmate as Kidman was desperately trying to save their marriage while still reeling from the loss of her mother last year.
"There's no sugarcoating the fact that Keith's behaved like a total jerk," an insider previously claimed. "He's treated Nicole like dirt at a time when she was most vulnerable."
Sources said Kidman needed more affection and attention from her husband after her mom died, but he was already checked out of the relationship.
Insiders alleged Urban felt there was a "lack of intimacy between them because they spent so much time apart, leaving him time to seek comfort in the company of other women," adding: "It wasn't just Maggie. Keith was also fawning over other women, and he didn't seem to care that people knew about it."