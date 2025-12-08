Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez Spark Romance Rumors After Ben Affleck's Ex Offered Country Singer 'Support' in the Wake of His Devastating Split From Nicole Kidman

According to insiders, the On the Floor singer wanted to "offer her support" to Urban upon hearing his marriage was ending.

"JLo reached out to Keith as soon as she found out he and Nicole had split up; she wanted to offer her support and check in," an insider claimed to an outlet. "A lot of people did that for her when she and Ben broke up, and it meant everything to her."

"It's been more than a year now, and she's still hurting over her divorce, so she's very sensitive to anyone going through the end of a marriage," the source added.