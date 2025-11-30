EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Steps In to Help 'Devastated' Keith Urban After Nicole Kidman Divorce — 'He's Encouraging Him to Not Beat Himself Up Too Much'

Down-in-the-dumps Keith Urban has been singing the blues to his buddy Blake Shelton in the wake of his messy split from Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Blake is the veteran of two failed marriages himself, and he's learned how to survive a divorce, especially one that plays out in the public eye like Keith's appears to be doing now," said the insider.

The pair has grown close while working together on CBS' new music reality show, The Road.