Blake Shelton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Steps In to Help 'Devastated' Keith Urban After Nicole Kidman Divorce — 'He's Encouraging Him to Not Beat Himself Up Too Much'

Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton has helped a 'devastated' Keith Urban cope after his divorce from Nicole Kidman.





Nov. 30 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Down-in-the-dumps Keith Urban has been singing the blues to his buddy Blake Shelton in the wake of his messy split from Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Blake is the veteran of two failed marriages himself, and he's learned how to survive a divorce, especially one that plays out in the public eye like Keith's appears to be doing now," said the insider.

The pair has grown close while working together on CBS' new music reality show, The Road.

Blake Steps In To Support

Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton has been offering Keith Urban guidance and support amid his split from Nicole Kidman.

"Blake understands from the guy's perspective and he's letting Keith know he'll have tips and support to offer," the source added.

Also, the longtime Voice coach has reassured Keith he'll keep any revelations in confidence.

Somebody Like You crooner Urban, 58, has been pushing most of his other friends away ever since Kidman, 58, slapped him with divorce papers in a bombshell filing in September.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, their 19-year union went from sizzle to fizzle in recent years and they were leading increasingly separate lives – and found they had barely anything in common when they were together.

Cheating Allegations

Source: MEGA

Rumors linked Urban to guitarist Maggie Baugh as his marriage to Kidman unraveled.

Urban was upset that the Babygirl star was routinely choosing acting roles that called for her to film frisky sex scenes with much younger costars.

But the Grammy winner wasn't blameless either. He had reportedly moved on with a much younger woman even before they formalized the split. Rumors are circulating he was secretly wooing his 25-year-old touring guitar player, Maggie Baugh. (Maggie hasn't addressed the rumors publicly, but reportedly has a boyfriend and a rule against dating band members.)

Shelton is the one person who could relate to Urban's situation. Before he wed No Doubt songbird Gwen Stefani, 56, in 2021, he endured a toxic divorce battle with Miranda Lambert, 42, when their four-year marriage ended in 2015.

Finding Ways To Encourage Keith

Source: MEGA

Sources said Shelton invited Urban to his ranch to relax and refocus after the divorce.

And he's happy to lend Urban the benefit of his experience.

"He says Keith's welcome to come over to his ranch and ride horses, help with the harvest, have jam sessions or whatever he wants," a source said.

"He's also encouraging Keith to keep busy, write music and not beat himself up too much because it does no good to do that."

