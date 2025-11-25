'I'm Hanging In There': Nicole Kidman Hints at Emotional Struggles after Divorce From Keith Urban... Amid Claims Actress Was Desperate for Their Children 'Not to Grow Up in Broken Home'
Nov. 25 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman says she's "hanging in there" after being quizzed on her well-being in the aftermath of her split from Keith Urban, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Aussie actress, 58, hinted at emotional struggles while being interviewed by Ariana Grande in a new interview.
Kidman's Honest Answer On Marriage Break-Up
The Wicked star kicked off the chat by asking the veteran actress, "How are you?" following the breakup of her 19-year marriage, before Kidman gave her honest answer.
In the conversation, Kidman also recalled feeling "safe" and "protected" while filming the Practical Magic sequel before news of the breakup was made public.
"Sandy Bullock and I, and then Joey King and Maisie (Williams) – we had an incredible cast," Kidman commented, noting that working on projects can sometimes be emotionally draining.
She added: "But I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved. It was just very, very safe."
Pride In Daughters
The Oscar winner also marveled in the interview over how her young daughters, Sunday and Faith, were handling the intense public scrutiny surrounding their parents' divorce with grace and strength.
"You're very young, and then suddenly you're put into this fishbowl, and everything is dissected," she said of her own experiences with fame. "It starts to get very, very difficult, and then you overthink it, and then you get scared, and then you get hurt, and then you go, 'Now I don't want to go out. I don't want to venture into this world.'"
"I get it. It's just a constant push-pull," she continued. "I'm raising teenage girls right now, and it's fascinating. I think they have an armor that we didn't get."
"Or that I certainly didn't get, because there was no social media," he added. "The very, very young now have already gone, 'We know exactly how to handle this.' They don't take a lot of things personally. They shrug it off."
Marriage Decline
Kidman and Urban’s breakup in September shocked fans of the couple, who tied the knot back in 2006. Their marriage began to fall apart at the beginning of summer 2025.
The split was reportedly a long-term development, stemming from months of quiet separation and diverging paths due to work commitments.
Kidman was named the primary residential parent in the divorce documents, which were filed on September 30. According to these documents, she will care for them 306 days out of the year, while their famous dad will have them for 59 days.
Kidman officially filed for divorce shortly before speculation began swirling that Urban may have been romantically involved with his much-younger guitarist, Maggie Baugh.
The Hollywood star is reportedly focusing her energy on making sure her daughters are okay.
"The last thing Nicole wanted was a broken family," a source claimed, adding that her "focus (is) on creating new traditions with her daughters and keeping their home life as steady and loving as possible."