'I'm Hanging In There': Nicole Kidman Hints at Emotional Struggles after Divorce From Keith Urban... Amid Claims Actress Was Desperate for Their Children 'Not to Grow Up in Broken Home'

The Oscar winner also marveled in the interview over how her young daughters, Sunday and Faith, were handling the intense public scrutiny surrounding their parents' divorce with grace and strength.

"You're very young, and then suddenly you're put into this fishbowl, and everything is dissected," she said of her own experiences with fame. "It starts to get very, very difficult, and then you overthink it, and then you get scared, and then you get hurt, and then you go, 'Now I don't want to go out. I don't want to venture into this world.'"

"I get it. It's just a constant push-pull," she continued. "I'm raising teenage girls right now, and it's fascinating. I think they have an armor that we didn't get."

"Or that I certainly didn't get, because there was no social media," he added. "The very, very young now have already gone, 'We know exactly how to handle this.' They don't take a lot of things personally. They shrug it off."