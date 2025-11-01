EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Shattered Heart! Actress Left 'Blindsided' Over Keith Urban Split After 19 Years of Marriage — and Rumors He's 'Already Moved On'

The seemingly sudden split of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage sent shock waves through Tinseltown, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the image-conscious pair have been living a lie for months – and he's already cuddling with a new galpal.

Sources said the 57-year-old country crooner Urban pulled out of the marriage in June and moved into his own pad in Nashville while Kidman, 58, desperately hid their rift from the public as she battled to save the relationship before realizing it was kaput and filing for divorce on September 30.

"Nicole was stunned and betrayed by Keith's decision to split, and she's still trying to process it," the insider claimed.