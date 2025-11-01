EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Shattered Heart! Actress Left 'Blindsided' Over Keith Urban Split After 19 Years of Marriage — and Rumors He's 'Already Moved On'
Nov. 1 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
The seemingly sudden split of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage sent shock waves through Tinseltown, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the image-conscious pair have been living a lie for months – and he's already cuddling with a new galpal.
Sources said the 57-year-old country crooner Urban pulled out of the marriage in June and moved into his own pad in Nashville while Kidman, 58, desperately hid their rift from the public as she battled to save the relationship before realizing it was kaput and filing for divorce on September 30.
"Nicole was stunned and betrayed by Keith's decision to split, and she's still trying to process it," the insider claimed.
Has Urban Moved On?
Even more damning, Urban is reportedly already involved with another gal and showing no signs of wanting to get back together with the movie siren.
The singer travelled all summer on his High and Alive world tour, while Kidman spent the hot months watching over their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, and leaning on her sister, Antonia, 55, for support.
The duo was last photographed together at a football game in Nashville on June 20 and before that at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 8.
Kidman's Next Move Revealed?
Now, the Practical Magic beauty is reportedly planning to leave the U.S.
Insiders claimed Kidman's recent application for residency in Portugal started off as a business decision as she pursued more parts in Europe, but she is now thinking of it as a place to escape her life with Keith.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the stars seemed to have weathered patches of difficulty in the early years of their marriage, battling over everything from Urban's constant touring and past drug issues to Nicole's seemingly nonstop cosmetic procedures.
Still, insiders said the leggy beauty went to great lengths to hide the growing rift between them – even wishing Urban a happy 19th anniversary in a June Instagram post.
"She didn't want anyone to know because she's so hyper-conscious of their image as one of Hollywood's enduring couples," the source claimed.
"Behind the scenes, the relationship was in turmoil, but most people didn't know that, and if her friends raised a question, Nicole would tell them everything was fine."
According to sources, Urban's pals knew he was ready to move on.
"Keith was more honest with his friends, but Nicole buried her head in the sand, hoping for a miracle," the insider shared. "Now she's the one who's filed for divorce."