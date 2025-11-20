The 'Wicked' Curse Theory Erupts: Leading Cast Members Spark Major Health Concerns... as Fans Compare Photos of Stars Before Joining Franchise to Recent 'Scary-Thin' Images
Nov. 20 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Disturbing photos of the cast of Wicked have sparked major health concerns and fueled accusations of "competitive anorexia" running rampant on the hit film's set, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the cast has been busy promoting Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters on November 21, fans have struggled to buy into the excitement for the sequel due to stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh's "sickly" appearances.
Fans Raise Concerns About 'Wicked' Stars' Weight
Fans took to social media to share their concerns about Grande, Erivo, and Yeoh's health while highlighting their weight loss in dramatic before-and-after photos.
Commenters said the Wicked cast looked "emaciated" and pointed to their protruding bones and gaunt faces as alleged evidence something is wrong.
"Guys, there's no way to find this normal!" an X user wrote alongside a before-and-after photo of Yeoh. "Look at how Michelle was before that diabolical movie and look at how she is now (oh my god)."
Another X user said the actresses reminded them of how their "dying grandma" looked when she "lost the ability to eat because of her ALS," adding, "These people genuinely need help, they look like skeletons."
"Yeah, it's honestly very concerning that the three female leads all had very healthy, strong figures before Wicked, and now all of them look like they weigh less than 100 pounds each... Like what is happening on those sets…" one user chimed in.
"The cast of Wicked looks emaciated, and it's very concerning. I hope someone steps in," a second person wrote. "You can see their bones pushing against their skin. It looks really worrying, and them being put on a red carpet and stylized and everyone acting like it's fine is freaking me out."
'Ally McBeal' Comparisons
Many comments echoed the sentiment about how the Wicked cast reminded them of tales from "toxic" shows and films in the 1990s and early aughts, particularly claims about hit TV show Ally McBeal.
While promoting her 2010 memoir Unbearable Lightness, Portia de Rossi famously confessed her eating disorder skyrocketed while starring on Ally McBeal. In her book, she revealed her weight dropped to a shocking 82 pounds, prompting the beginning stages of organ failure.
Later, her co-stars Courtney Thorne Smith and Calista Flockhart opened up on the pressure they felt to be skinny and extreme diets.
Some suggested a similar confession about Wicked would surface in the future.
"I feel like in 10 years we're going to find out there was something insanely sinister going on on the set of Wicked," one person said. "I haven't seen a single cast member who looks like they have gotten healthier or happier through the course of filming."
Although some attempted to defend the cast and accuse critics of body shaming, they were quickly shut down as users overwhelmingly branded the actresses' transformations "not normal."
"Call me crazy, but I don't think it's body shaming to genuinely wonder what's going on and if they're all ok," an X user remarked as another added, "I'm so sick of people pretending that pointing out a dangerous trend is body shaming."