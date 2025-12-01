EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Ex Demands She 'Tell The Truth For Once' After Single Singer Claims No Man Ever Loved Her
Dec. 1 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Ojani Noa has accused her of cheating on him, lashing out in fury after she claimed no man has ever loved her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ojani, who was married to J.Lo from 1997 to 1998, attacked the singer on Instagram after she dished to Howard Stern that she'd never "truly been loved."
Jennifer's Comments About Past Lovers
"What I learned it's not that I'm not lovable, it's that they're not capable ... They don't have it in them!" the Hustlers hottie, 56, told Stern during the recent interview.
"And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage, all of it."
Still, it wasn't enough, J.Lo maintained.
"They didn't [love me] and I didn't love myself," she added, which led Noa – the first of her four husbands – to lash out.
In a furious post, he alleged the much-married diva two-timed him, adding "the problem is you" and that she should "tell the truth for once."
A Past Lover Fires Back
Noa wrote: "Stop putting me down with your victim card. The problem is not us. Not me. You're the one who couldn't keep it in your pants."
Ojani, a personal trainer, went on to say, "I was in love with you ... I moved out of state to support, protect and care for you."
He added: "You decided to lie, to cheat on me ... You begged me to keep the marriage intact to avoid bad press ... But you went for the fast lane of your career/stardom, not caring about me... Tell the truth for once ... You should be embarrassed, ashamed of yourself."
Figuring Herself Out After Ben Affleck Divorce
Jenny From the Block went on to marry dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony.
She was engaged to former baseball stud Alex Rodriguez before marrying fourth husband, Ben Affleck.
The actress also told Stern that divorcing Affleck "was the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it really made me journey into – I mean, I had a religious coach, I had a therapist, a couple's therapist… I had a coach to understand addiction ... I was like, 'I'm gonna f--kin' figure this st out if it kills me.'"