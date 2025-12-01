EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Ex Demands She 'Tell The Truth For Once' After Single Singer Claims No Man Ever Loved Her

"What I learned it's not that I'm not lovable, it's that they're not capable ... They don't have it in them!" the Hustlers hottie, 56, told Stern during the recent interview.

"And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage, all of it."

Still, it wasn't enough, J.Lo maintained.

"They didn't [love me] and I didn't love myself," she added, which led Noa – the first of her four husbands – to lash out.

In a furious post, he alleged the much-married diva two-timed him, adding "the problem is you" and that she should "tell the truth for once."