EXCLUSIVE: 'Heartbroken' Nicole Kidman Planning to Release Explosive Tell-All After Keith Urban's Betrayal — 'She's Going to Tell Her Story'

Source: MEGA

Nov. 27 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Dumped Nicole Kidman is still picking up the pieces from her crashed marriage to wandering country crooner Keith Urban, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the leggy redhead's planning to bare her soul in an explosive, no-holds-barred, tell-all memoir.

Sources said the 58-year-old Oscar winner has been longing for years to blow the lid off her impressive journey to the top of the Hollywood ladder and drop bombshells about her turbulent love life.

Nicole's Big Plans

Source: MEGA

The warts-and-all revelations include her rollercoaster marriage to Urban, 58, father of her daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, whom she saved from drink and drugs only to be betrayed and booted by him almost two decades later.

She'll also reveal her stormy time with first hubby, Tom Cruise, 63, who she wed in 1990. Their split in 2001 is still seen as one of Hollywood's most bitter.

"Whatever the particulars of Nicole and Tom's divorce 24 years ago were, she knew at the time it would have been a horrible idea to write a tell-all about her time with him," said an insider. "It would have been a huge distraction from the path she was on, and would have taken over her life right when she had become an A-lister in her own right."

But now decades later, it's a different story.

"Nicole has lived a lot of life since 2001. She's won awards and made major hit projects that she helped create," noted the insider.

Rumors Of Keith Moving On

Source: MEGA

"She's raised an entire other family, and her daughters are a huge point of pride for her.

"What better gift can she leave them than her own authentic story, immortalized in print for all time?"

As RadarOnline.com reported, the flame-haired Aussie fought hard to save her marriage to Urban, who's now moved out of their Nashville home and is rumored to be dating a younger gal.

He'd reportedly grown tired of her raunchy on-screen roles that saw her routinely romping around with hunky costars, and the couple went from being joined at the hip to living totally separate lives.

Nicole Wants To Share Her Story

Source: MEGA

"The only thing standing between Nicole and her finally writing an amazing memoir is her incredibly busy schedule, where she packs one movie and miniseries in after another," noted the insider.

"Nicole is going to tell her story, but she has to be intentional about it, she has to put aside the time.

"She wants to write something that is actually a hit and can sell hundreds of thousands of copies."

