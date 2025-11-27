EXCLUSIVE: 'Heartbroken' Nicole Kidman Planning to Release Explosive Tell-All After Keith Urban's Betrayal — 'She's Going to Tell Her Story'

The warts-and-all revelations include her rollercoaster marriage to Urban, 58, father of her daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, whom she saved from drink and drugs only to be betrayed and booted by him almost two decades later.

She'll also reveal her stormy time with first hubby, Tom Cruise, 63, who she wed in 1990. Their split in 2001 is still seen as one of Hollywood's most bitter.

"Whatever the particulars of Nicole and Tom's divorce 24 years ago were, she knew at the time it would have been a horrible idea to write a tell-all about her time with him," said an insider. "It would have been a huge distraction from the path she was on, and would have taken over her life right when she had become an A-lister in her own right."

But now decades later, it's a different story.

"Nicole has lived a lot of life since 2001. She's won awards and made major hit projects that she helped create," noted the insider.