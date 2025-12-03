EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce Gets Ugly — Actress' Kids 'Thrilled' She Finally Dumped the Country Singer After Years of Pain

An insider said: "Nicole was in London all summer, and she spent a ton of time with Bella while she was there. Bella has had a front-row seat to this split, and she encouraged Nicole to take a hard stance and take the legal steps to separate.

"Nicole was keeping the marriage on life support, and it was sucking the soul out of her."

The insider shared Kidman's oldest children were able to make the Oscar winner see she was being hurt by the "whole perfect marriage charade she was trying to keep up."