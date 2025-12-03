EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce Gets Ugly — Actress' Kids 'Thrilled' She Finally Dumped the Country Singer After Years of Pain
Dec. 3 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman's adult kids – Bella and Connor – are rallying around the star amid her divorce from their stepdad, Keith Urban, and are telling the Big Little Lies beauty to never look back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, Bella, 32, and 30-year-old Connor – who Kidman adopted with first husband Tom Cruise – were never fond of the Nashville hitmaker and are being supportive of their mother's decision to file for divorce in late September after 19 years of marriage.
Bella Urged Nicole To Leave
An insider said: "Nicole was in London all summer, and she spent a ton of time with Bella while she was there. Bella has had a front-row seat to this split, and she encouraged Nicole to take a hard stance and take the legal steps to separate.
"Nicole was keeping the marriage on life support, and it was sucking the soul out of her."
The insider shared Kidman's oldest children were able to make the Oscar winner see she was being hurt by the "whole perfect marriage charade she was trying to keep up."
Both Kids Didn't Approve Of The Marriage
The insider further shared: "Bella and Connor never understood what Nicole saw in Keith. It was tough to watch her go from their dad – this handsome superstar who handed her the world on a platter – to this random country singer. It didn't help that Keith landed in rehab a few months after they got married and put Nicole through hell."
Connor made no secret of his feelings about being around 58-year-old Urban, while Bella never warmed to the crooner, who is dad to Nicole's kids Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, the insider confided.
The 'Silver Lining' For Nicole
Kidman, 58, was rarely seen with Bella and Connor following her 2001 split with their Top Gun star father – but the source says she's now on good terms with them.
"They both had a real issue with Keith. With him gone, things are bound to get even better between them and Nicole," the insider explained.
"This split has thrown her for a huge loop, but if it leads to a better relationship with her kids, no doubt that will be a big silver lining for her."