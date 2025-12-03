Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Nicole Kidman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce Gets Ugly — Actress' Kids 'Thrilled' She Finally Dumped the Country Singer After Years of Pain

nicole kidman keith urban divorce ugly kids celebrate split
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban face an ugly divorce as their kids celebrate her freedom after years of pain.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nicole Kidman's adult kids – Bella and Connor – are rallying around the star amid her divorce from their stepdad, Keith Urban, and are telling the Big Little Lies beauty to never look back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, Bella, 32, and 30-year-old Connor – who Kidman adopted with first husband Tom Cruise – were never fond of the Nashville hitmaker and are being supportive of their mother's decision to file for divorce in late September after 19 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Urged Nicole To Leave

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Bella Cruise urged Nicole Kidman to end her marriage to Keith Urban.
Source: @BELLAKIDMANCRUISE/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Bella Cruise urged Nicole Kidman to end her marriage to Keith Urban.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "Nicole was in London all summer, and she spent a ton of time with Bella while she was there. Bella has had a front-row seat to this split, and she encouraged Nicole to take a hard stance and take the legal steps to separate.

"Nicole was keeping the marriage on life support, and it was sucking the soul out of her."

The insider shared Kidman's oldest children were able to make the Oscar winner see she was being hurt by the "whole perfect marriage charade she was trying to keep up."

Article continues below advertisement

Both Kids Didn't Approve Of The Marriage

Article continues below advertisement
Bella and Connor never approved of Kidman's relationship with Urban.
Source: MEGA

Bella and Connor never approved of Kidman's relationship with Urban.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider further shared: "Bella and Connor never understood what Nicole saw in Keith. It was tough to watch her go from their dad – this handsome superstar who handed her the world on a platter – to this random country singer. It didn't help that Keith landed in rehab a few months after they got married and put Nicole through hell."

Connor made no secret of his feelings about being around 58-year-old Urban, while Bella never warmed to the crooner, who is dad to Nicole's kids Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, the insider confided.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Silver Lining' For Nicole

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
George Clooney has been facing a marriage crisis as wife, Amal, is furious over Ghislaine Maxwell's sex act claims.

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Marriage in Crisis — Actor's Wife Amal 'Furious' After Ghislaine Maxwell's Sex Act Allegations Resurface

Ryan Seacrest has sparked health fears as friends worry his grueling schedule and strict diet could break him.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Unrecognizable' Ryan Seacrest Sparks Health Fears — Friends Worry TV Host's Grueling Schedule and Diet 'Could Break Him'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Kidman's split from Urban may strengthen her bond with Bella and Connor.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Kidman's split from Urban may strengthen her bond with Bella and Connor.

Kidman, 58, was rarely seen with Bella and Connor following her 2001 split with their Top Gun star father – but the source says she's now on good terms with them.

"They both had a real issue with Keith. With him gone, things are bound to get even better between them and Nicole," the insider explained.

"This split has thrown her for a huge loop, but if it leads to a better relationship with her kids, no doubt that will be a big silver lining for her."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.