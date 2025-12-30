EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Split Secrets Exposed — Why Oscar-Winner Was Intent on Keeping Separation From Keith Urban Hidden From the World
Dec. 29 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman has worked carefully to keep her separation from Keith Urban out of public view, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The insiders say the actress was "determined" to shield her family and career from scrutiny as her 19-year marriage quietly came to an end.
'Nothing Had Been Finalized'
Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Urban, also 58, citing irreconcilable differences, after reports first surfaced the longtime couple had split.
The pair, who married in 2006 and share two daughters, had reportedly been separated since June, though the decision to go public was delayed.
Those close to the Oscar-winning star now say her desire for privacy was a deliberate strategy rather than a sign of deception.
According to a source familiar with the situation, the separation itself was not entirely hidden despite Kidman's desire to keep it private from the world.
"People close to them were aware they had stepped back from the marriage," a source said. "But Nicole was adamant that it stay private while feelings were still unsettled and nothing had been finalized."
The source added Kidman believed her marriage was still worth working on and hoped distance might help clarify their future.
Protecting the Family
Another source said Kidman was intent on protecting her children during the period of separation before the divorce announcement.
"Her priority was keeping life steady and familiar for the girls," our insider said. "Nicole brings enormous drive to her career, but she is just as committed to showing up as a mother, and that equilibrium mattered far more to her than managing public perception."
She and Urban share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Their separation coincided with a period when Kidman and Urban were already spending long stretches apart for work.
Urban was continuing to tour in the U.S., while Kidman divided her time between the U.K. and Europe while filming Practical Magic 2 in London.
Speculation about the pair's break-up intensified once news broke they were making their divorce official, with online rumors suggesting scandal or infidelity.
Sources close to Kidman have now dismissed that narrative. "This was not triggered by any explosive wrongdoing," one insider said. "After years of juggling intense professional demands, they gradually realized their paths were no longer aligned."
The insider also described the pair's initial decision to keep quiet about their split as consistent with how the couple had always handled challenges.
But Urban had previously spoken openly about the unconventional structure of their marriage.
"We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said in a past interview.
Re-Evaluating Togetherness
That flexibility, sources told us, made it easier to keep the separation initially private without arousing suspicion. Kidman's social media this summer reflected that careful boundary.
In August, she shared a series of "summer memories," showing time spent with her daughters and extended family across Europe, while Urban was noticeably absent.
Friends say this was intentional but understated, allowing Kidman to maintain a public presence without addressing her marriage directly.
The couple has faced serious challenges before. Shortly after their wedding in 2006, Urban entered rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction, a period Kidman supported him through away from the spotlight.
In a 2021 interview, Kidman described their approach to marriage candidly. "We're always working through stuff, but it's very much love-based, so there's an enormous amount of give and take," she said.
"I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way. We really love parenting together."
Sources say the same philosophy shaped Kidman's decision to keep the separation private for as long as possible – prioritizing family and personal clarity over public disclosure as the marriage came to its close.