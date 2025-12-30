EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Split Secrets Exposed — Why Oscar-Winner Was Intent on Keeping Separation From Keith Urban Hidden From the World

Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Urban, also 58, citing irreconcilable differences, after reports first surfaced the longtime couple had split.

The pair, who married in 2006 and share two daughters, had reportedly been separated since June, though the decision to go public was delayed.

Those close to the Oscar-winning star now say her desire for privacy was a deliberate strategy rather than a sign of deception.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the separation itself was not entirely hidden despite Kidman's desire to keep it private from the world.

"People close to them were aware they had stepped back from the marriage," a source said. "But Nicole was adamant that it stay private while feelings were still unsettled and nothing had been finalized."

The source added Kidman believed her marriage was still worth working on and hoped distance might help clarify their future.