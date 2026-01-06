Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Finalized Divorce Details Revealed After Exes Reach Custody Settlement For Two Daughters
Jan. 6 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has been finalized, after a Tennessee judge signed off on the agreement on Tuesday, January 6, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old actress filed for divorce from the country crooner, 58, on September 30, 2025, one day after it was revealed they had been separated and living apart throughout that summer.
Custody Agreement
Kidman will retain primary custody of the duo's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.
The Big Little Lies star will have the teens for 306 days of the year, while Urban gets them 59 days, or "every other weekend."
Both parties agreed that there was no need to seek child support from one another, as each had reported a monthly income "in excess of $100,000" due to their successful careers.
Kidman and Urban also waived any rights to spousal support.
The pair will privately divide investments, finances, furniture, personal items, and other assets, and retain whatever they already possess.
Nicole Kidman's Holidays Down Under With Their Daughters
Kidman made the most of her first holiday as a single mom, taking an extended break over Christmas and New Years with her daughters in Australia.
The trio were seen in an Instagram Story photo the Oscar winner shared on January 1, with their arms locked around each other's backs as they appeared to look out over Sydney Harbor.
Kidman shared the hopeful message, "Looking forward into 2026."
Urban was an ocean away, performing on CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
The Babygirl star has been photographed with her girls numerous times since her split from Urban, including a girl's trip to Paris Fashion Week in October 2025. The trio also took in a Sabrina Carpenter concert in Nashville the following month, where Kidman got "arrested" by the singer as the arena cheered her on.
'She Didn't Want This'
Kidman was reportedly "blindsided" after Urban allegedly began seeing several other women during their summertime separation.
The Fighter singer moved out of the family's home outside of Nashville in June 2025 and began renting a bachelor pad of his own.
"She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage," an insider spilled about Kidman at the time the former couple's separation news broke.
The split news stunned fans of the duo, as the Practical Magic star indicated they were still together when celebrating her 19th wedding anniversary with Urban on June 25, 2025.
"Happy Anniversary Baby @keithurban," Kidman wrote along with a red heart emoji next to a photo of the two cuddled up as Urban lovingly held her arm.
The couple married at the Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in Sydney on June 25, 2026, after dating for a year.
On 'Feeling Protected and Loved'
Kidman has given a few updates on how she's been holding up since her marriage ended.
The Nine Perfect Strangers star said in an November 2025 interview that she was "hanging in there.”
Kidman dished about how filming Practical Magic 2 alongside friend and co-star, Sandra Bullock, as well as Joey King and Maisie Williams, made her feel "protected and loved."
"I have such a strong relationship with all those women...It was just very, very safe," the Hollywood superstar added about the on-set environment in the wake of her split.