Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Finalized Divorce Details Revealed After Exes Reach Custody Settlement For Two Daughters

Kidman will retain primary custody of the duo's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

The Big Little Lies star will have the teens for 306 days of the year, while Urban gets them 59 days, or "every other weekend."

Both parties agreed that there was no need to seek child support from one another, as each had reported a monthly income "in excess of $100,000" due to their successful careers.

Kidman and Urban also waived any rights to spousal support.

The pair will privately divide investments, finances, furniture, personal items, and other assets, and retain whatever they already possess.