Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Nicole Kidman is REALLY Coping With Her Divorce From Keith Urban — As 'Cocaine Prenup Clause' Rumors Keep Engulfing Former Couple

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman continues to deal with her painful divorce from Keith Urban.

Dec. 2 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman is confronting the fallout from her divorce from Keith Urban head-on, by sitting with the pain rather than resisting it – as reports about a so-called cocaine clause in the couple's prenuptial agreement continue to dominate headlines.

As RadarOnline.com revealed, the actress, 58, filed for divorce on 30 September after what sources describe as a long period of strain in her marriage.

Kidman Can't 'Numb It'

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban in late September.

Kidman and country singer Urban, also 58, who married in 2006 in Sydney, share two daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 – and had been living largely separate professional lives in recent years, with work pulling them to opposite sides of the world.

News of the split emerged earlier this year, shortly after they were last photographed together at a World Cup match in June. Kidman, promoting her latest film Babygirl, has now begun to speak publicly about the emotional toll of the breakup.

She told a glossy magazine: "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through. You're going to have to feel it. You're not going to be able to numb it.

"You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You're going to feel like you're broken, but if you move gently and slowly – and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass."

A therapist familiar with the situation said Kidman was taking a healthy approach by allowing grief to unfold.

Why Kidman Is Grieving the Right Way

Photo of Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The movie star is said to be grieving the right way, and accepts the pain of the split.

"She's leaning into the feelings instead of pushing them away," the source said. "It's textbook therapy guidance – you acknowledge the hurt, you don't try to outpace it, and ultimately that's how people come out the other side."

Friends say she has privately echoed that sentiment. One long-time associate said, "Nicole's not pretending this doesn't hurt. She believes feeling the pain is the only way she'll heal. That's exactly what any clinician would advise."

Kidman had hinted at her emotional state in another magazine conversation with Ariana Grande. When the pop star asked how she was doing, Kidman replied, "I'm hanging in there."

She also told Grande working on the new Practical Magic sequel earlier in the summer had provided a safe space.

Photo of Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The former couple's divorce is believed to cost over $300million.

"Sandy Bullock and I, and then Joey King and Maisie (Williams), we had an incredible cast," she gushed. The Oscar-winner went on to describe the shoot as "so fun," adding, "But I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved. It was just very, very safe."

While sources close to the couple say Kidman battled to keep her marriage intact, others insist the separation was not a surprise within their inner circle.

Several insiders told RadarOnline.com the pair had been quietly living apart and the split had felt "inevitable" to those around Urban. Adding further complications to Kidman's pain are persistent reports about the couple's prenup, including a sobriety clause allegedly providing Urban with annual payments if he remained drug- and alcohol-free during the partnership.

Kidman and Urban's Divorce Details

Photo of Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The estranged pair's prenup is said to include a baffling drug clause.

Urban has spoken openly about past addiction struggles and has credited Kidman with staging an early intervention after their wedding. In a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he said, "I'm just so glad she didn't (walk away), and she made a decision to turn around and initiate ultimately this intervention, and it was done in such a way that the love in that room at that moment was just right."

Last year, while supporting Kidman at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony, Urban reflected on the ordeal again, saying his untreated addictions had blown their marriage "to smithereens" just four months in, before he entered rehab for three months.

