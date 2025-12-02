EXCLUSIVE: How Nicole Kidman is REALLY Coping With Her Divorce From Keith Urban — As 'Cocaine Prenup Clause' Rumors Keep Engulfing Former Couple

Kidman and country singer Urban, also 58, who married in 2006 in Sydney, share two daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 – and had been living largely separate professional lives in recent years, with work pulling them to opposite sides of the world.

News of the split emerged earlier this year, shortly after they were last photographed together at a World Cup match in June. Kidman, promoting her latest film Babygirl, has now begun to speak publicly about the emotional toll of the breakup.

She told a glossy magazine: "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through. You're going to have to feel it. You're not going to be able to numb it.

"You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You're going to feel like you're broken, but if you move gently and slowly – and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass."

A therapist familiar with the situation said Kidman was taking a healthy approach by allowing grief to unfold.