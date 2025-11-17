EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Crumbling' After Painful Split From Keith Urban – Actress 'In Pieces' as Country Star Sparks Romance Rumors With His Guitarist, 25
Nov. 17 2025
A shattered Nicole Kidman is putting up a brave front in the face of her devastating split from Keith Urban, her husband of 19 years, but her grief is much more intense and painful than she's letting on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She wants the world to see her strong and resolute, but deep down there's so much pain for her to contend with right now," the source shared.
"In private, though, she's in pieces. She's cried so many tears and still can't believe Keith has totally washed his hands of everything they cherished and worked so hard to build together."
The Broken Marriage
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Oscar winner, 58, was humiliated when news emerged that her country crooner hubby had checked out of their marriage.
He'd reportedly grown detached from his supposed soulmate, despite admitting she saved his life when he was spiraling into a drugs and alcohol addiction.
Worse, the Somebody Like You singer, 58, has rubbed salt in the wound by reportedly getting hot and heavy with his decades-younger bandmate, guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25.
Baugh hasn't addressed the rumors publicly, but reportedly has both a boyfriend and a "no dating the band" rule.
Nicole's Nightmare
"Nicole's had her entire world ripped to pieces and finding her path without Keith is a real nightmare, however she or anyone else tries to cut it," said the source.
Her main concern at present is staying strong for the two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, she shares with Urban.
But that's easier said than done, according to the source. "Keith was the love of her life and it's not that simple to just turn those feelings on and off like a tap."
Drama Behind Closed Doors
The Grammy-winning songwriter and the Babygirl siren, who reportedly clashed over her raunchy movie scenes with other men, are now barely speaking.
Kidman filed for divorce on September 30.
While she processes the split, she's been "cramming her schedule like crazy and sticking tight to friends who are longing to set her up for some fun once she gives the word," added the source.