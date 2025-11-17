Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Nicole Kidman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Crumbling' After Painful Split From Keith Urban – Actress 'In Pieces' as Country Star Sparks Romance Rumors With His Guitarist, 25

Nicole Kidman is crumbling after her painful split from Keith Urban as he sparks romance rumors with guitarist.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman is crumbling after her painful split from Keith Urban as he sparks romance rumors with guitarist.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A shattered Nicole Kidman is putting up a brave front in the face of her devastating split from Keith Urban, her husband of 19 years, but her grief is much more intense and painful than she's letting on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She wants the world to see her strong and resolute, but deep down there's so much pain for her to contend with right now," the source shared.

"In private, though, she's in pieces. She's cried so many tears and still can't believe Keith has totally washed his hands of everything they cherished and worked so hard to build together."

Article continues below advertisement

The Broken Marriage

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Guitarist Maggie Baugh is linked to Keith Urban following his reported split from Nicole Kidman.
Source: MEGA

Guitarist Maggie Baugh is linked to Keith Urban following his reported split from Nicole Kidman.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Oscar winner, 58, was humiliated when news emerged that her country crooner hubby had checked out of their marriage.

He'd reportedly grown detached from his supposed soulmate, despite admitting she saved his life when he was spiraling into a drugs and alcohol addiction.

Worse, the Somebody Like You singer, 58, has rubbed salt in the wound by reportedly getting hot and heavy with his decades-younger bandmate, guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25.

Baugh hasn't addressed the rumors publicly, but reportedly has both a boyfriend and a "no dating the band" rule.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole's Nightmare

Article continues below advertisement
Kidman is said to be focusing on daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, amid her heartbreak.
Source: MEGA

Kidman is said to be focusing on daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, amid her heartbreak.

Article continues below advertisement

"Nicole's had her entire world ripped to pieces and finding her path without Keith is a real nightmare, however she or anyone else tries to cut it," said the source.

Her main concern at present is staying strong for the two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, she shares with Urban.

But that's easier said than done, according to the source. "Keith was the love of her life and it's not that simple to just turn those feelings on and off like a tap."

Article continues below advertisement

Drama Behind Closed Doors

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'On Desperate Hunt for Sugar Daddy' to Keep Her in Lavish Lifestyle to Which She's Become Very Accustomed

Photo of Martin Scorsese

EXCLUSIVE: Coke, Catholic Guilt, Explosive 'Little Man Syndrome' Rages… And Lots More Coke — Radar Unpacks Everything You Need to Know About Martin Scorsese's Pitch-Black Soul

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources claimed Urban and Kidman's 19-year marriage ended after growing personal tensions.
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Urban and Kidman's 19-year marriage ended after growing personal tensions.

The Grammy-winning songwriter and the Babygirl siren, who reportedly clashed over her raunchy movie scenes with other men, are now barely speaking.

Kidman filed for divorce on September 30.

While she processes the split, she's been "cramming her schedule like crazy and sticking tight to friends who are longing to set her up for some fun once she gives the word," added the source.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.