EXCLUSIVE: Tennessee Covenant Killer's Manifesto Decried 'Biden's Horrible Gun Plans' and Listed Previous School Shootings in Order of Kill Quantity — and 'Fates of the Attackers'
Jan. 6 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
The Nashville Covenant School killer kept a close eye on President Biden and his "horrible gun plans" in the months before her school shooting rampage, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Audrey Hale detailed Biden's gun laws and ways to get around them, as she stepped up her timeline of terror.
Hale shot and killed three children and three adults at a religious private school in Nashville, Tennessee, for what authorities later concluded was all in a bid to "be remembered" for something.
She planned her massacre for years, as detailed in her 230-page murder manifesto obtained by Radar. There are pages and pages on which she tracked her gun training, expenses, weapon options, and even a pros-and-cons list of two separate schools to target.
Battling Joe Biden's Bans
The 28-year-old also devoted several pages to then-President Biden and his push for tighter gun restrictions. One page provided her warped threats of "Biden's horrible gun plans," which she referred to as an attack on the Second Amendment.
Her hastily scribbled notes argued that without guns, families would become "vulnerable to crimes, drugs, and home infestation."
In another ironic twist, she wrote that Biden had "anti-gun beliefs that are scary (and) dangerous."
'Gun Law Loopholes'
Another page, allegedly dated April 3, 2021, found Hale creating multiple lists of bullet points under the heading: "Biden planning to commit horrible gun control plan."
The chilling notes included lines about a "potential ban on selected guns," including "modern assault rifles" like AR-15s. Another subhead revealed "How to keep your guns safe from the Government," and featured "secret gun law loopholes."
Elsewhere in the journal, Hale tabulated the weapons used in the top mass shootings in the U.S., including semi-automatic pistols and handguns, and a variety of rifles.
In a sick example of how much thought she put into her bludgeoning, Hale collected a list of the school shootings with the highest numbers of casualties and injuries – including body counts from infamous attacks like Columbine and Sandy Hook.
The Attack Unfolds
Hale entered the private Covenant School shortly after 10 a.m. on March 27, 2023, armed with three loaded firearms and immediately opened fire, gunning down six people in less than 15 minutes, before cops were able to shoot and kill her.
After a lengthy investigation, Nashville police last year concluded Hale formulated her slaughter simply for fame.
"Hale longed for her name and actions to be remembered long after she was dead," the report said. "Even though numerous disappointments in relationships, career aspirations, and independence fueled her depression, and even though this depression made her highly suicidal."
Audrey Hale Didn't Want to Be 'Ignored'
Nashville police said Hale's personal writings and videos indicated the troubled person "expected there would be books and documentaries dedicated" to her.
A previous psychological assessment found Hale suffered from "major depressive disorder, dysthymic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social phobias, anger-management issues, and was underdeveloped both emotionally and socially."
She put her horrific plan in place as early as the summer of 2018, according to the official report.
"After writing an expletive rant directed toward her 'best friend' for choosing a relationship with a man over her, Hale decided it was time to make others notice her for a change," the report said. "She felt by 'killing a bunch of children' she would no longer be ignored."