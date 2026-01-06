EXCLUSIVE: Tennessee Covenant Killer's Manifesto Decried 'Biden's Horrible Gun Plans' and Listed Previous School Shootings in Order of Kill Quantity — and 'Fates of the Attackers'

Another page, allegedly dated April 3, 2021, found Hale creating multiple lists of bullet points under the heading: "Biden planning to commit horrible gun control plan."

The chilling notes included lines about a "potential ban on selected guns," including "modern assault rifles" like AR-15s. Another subhead revealed "How to keep your guns safe from the Government," and featured "secret gun law loopholes."

Elsewhere in the journal, Hale tabulated the weapons used in the top mass shootings in the U.S., including semi-automatic pistols and handguns, and a variety of rifles.

In a sick example of how much thought she put into her bludgeoning, Hale collected a list of the school shootings with the highest numbers of casualties and injuries – including body counts from infamous attacks like Columbine and Sandy Hook.