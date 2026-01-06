Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mass Shooting
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tennessee Covenant Killer's Manifesto Decried 'Biden's Horrible Gun Plans' and Listed Previous School Shootings in Order of Kill Quantity — and 'Fates of the Attackers'

audrey hale and joe biden.
Source: linkedin; mega

Audrey Hale kept notes about Joe Biden's gun control plans while preparing to shoot up a Nashville school

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The Nashville Covenant School killer kept a close eye on President Biden and his "horrible gun plans" in the months before her school shooting rampage, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Audrey Hale detailed Biden's gun laws and ways to get around them, as she stepped up her timeline of terror.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Camera footage of Audrey Hale
Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Audrey Hale killed three kids and three adults in 2023.

Hale shot and killed three children and three adults at a religious private school in Nashville, Tennessee, for what authorities later concluded was all in a bid to "be remembered" for something.

She planned her massacre for years, as detailed in her 230-page murder manifesto obtained by Radar. There are pages and pages on which she tracked her gun training, expenses, weapon options, and even a pros-and-cons list of two separate schools to target.

Article continues below advertisement

Battling Joe Biden's Bans

joe biden
Source: mega

She worried then-President Biden would enact tougher gun restrictions.

The 28-year-old also devoted several pages to then-President Biden and his push for tighter gun restrictions. One page provided her warped threats of "Biden's horrible gun plans," which she referred to as an attack on the Second Amendment.

Her hastily scribbled notes argued that without guns, families would become "vulnerable to crimes, drugs, and home infestation."

In another ironic twist, she wrote that Biden had "anti-gun beliefs that are scary (and) dangerous."

Article continues below advertisement

'Gun Law Loopholes'

Hale made a list of ways to counter Biden's gun control attempts.
Source: FBI

Hale made a list of ways to counter Biden's gun control attempts.

Another page, allegedly dated April 3, 2021, found Hale creating multiple lists of bullet points under the heading: "Biden planning to commit horrible gun control plan."

The chilling notes included lines about a "potential ban on selected guns," including "modern assault rifles" like AR-15s. Another subhead revealed "How to keep your guns safe from the Government," and featured "secret gun law loopholes."

Elsewhere in the journal, Hale tabulated the weapons used in the top mass shootings in the U.S., including semi-automatic pistols and handguns, and a variety of rifles.

In a sick example of how much thought she put into her bludgeoning, Hale collected a list of the school shootings with the highest numbers of casualties and injuries – including body counts from infamous attacks like Columbine and Sandy Hook.

Article continues below advertisement

The Attack Unfolds

Hale also detailed Biden's 'horrible gun plans'.
Source: fbi

Hale also detailed Biden's 'horrible gun plans'.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, daughter Delta

EXCLUSIVE: Dax Shepard Admits He Offered to Freeze 11-Year-Old Daughter's Eggs After She Claimed She 'Wants a Baby'

Photo of Chevy Chase

EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Truth About Why Chevy Chase Is Now Hated by Hollywood — From Addiction Battles to 'Horrific' On-Set Behavior

Hale entered the private Covenant School shortly after 10 a.m. on March 27, 2023, armed with three loaded firearms and immediately opened fire, gunning down six people in less than 15 minutes, before cops were able to shoot and kill her.

After a lengthy investigation, Nashville police last year concluded Hale formulated her slaughter simply for fame.

"Hale longed for her name and actions to be remembered long after she was dead," the report said. "Even though numerous disappointments in relationships, career aspirations, and independence fueled her depression, and even though this depression made her highly suicidal."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Audrey Hale Didn't Want to Be 'Ignored'

Hale kept track of the 'kill counts' of some of the deadliest school shootings.
Source: fbi

Hale kept track of the 'kill counts' of some of the deadliest school shootings.

Nashville police said Hale's personal writings and videos indicated the troubled person "expected there would be books and documentaries dedicated" to her.

A previous psychological assessment found Hale suffered from "major depressive disorder, dysthymic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social phobias, anger-management issues, and was underdeveloped both emotionally and socially."

She put her horrific plan in place as early as the summer of 2018, according to the official report.

"After writing an expletive rant directed toward her 'best friend' for choosing a relationship with a man over her, Hale decided it was time to make others notice her for a change," the report said. "She felt by 'killing a bunch of children' she would no longer be ignored."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.