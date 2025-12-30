Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > crime
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tennessee's Covenant School Trans-identified Killer's Manifesto Confirms She Bought Guns with Federal Financial Aid

photo of Audrey Hale and police response
Source: linkedin; mega

Audrey Hale went on a shooting rampage inside a Nashville school in 2023.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 30 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The transitioning woman in Nashville, Tennessee, who shot and killed three children and three adults at a religious private school two years ago used money provided by federal grants to buy the guns she used in her deadly massacre, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Audrey Hale detailed her graphic plans in a 230-page manifesto, which Radar has obtained.

Article continues below advertisement

Leaving Behind a Trail of Terror

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Camera footage of Audrey Hale
Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Audrey Hale killed three kids and three adults at a religious private school.

Hale entered the private Covenant School shortly after 10 a.m. on March 27, 2023. The 28-year-old was armed with three loaded firearms and immediately opened fire, gunning down six people in less than 15 minutes, before cops were able to shoot and kill her.

It is the deadliest school shooting in Tennessee history, and Radar has learned it was all funded by government money.

Mixed in among the early pages of her "planning journal," Hale shared a detailed list of her personal savings account, including $3,186.78 in checks from the Nossi College of Art and Design in Nashville.

Those checks were apparently scholarships awarded to Hale through the federal government's Pell Grant program, given to undergraduate students who "display exceptional financial need."

This corroborates statements Hale's mother previously told investigators. When officials asked her how her daughter was able to afford the weapons used in her deadly rampage, the mom stated, "It was the grant money."

Article continues below advertisement

Planning for Weeks

photo of manifesto page
Source: FBI

Detailed records she kept revealed she used federal money to buy her guns.

Hale apparently planned for the attack for weeks, detailing in her death journal her research on different types of guns, how to use them, and formulating notes from other devastating school shootings.

Texts and messages she sent to friends reveal that she planned to die, but did not disclose she was about to unleash a heinous attack on innocent school children and staff.

Shortly before she shot through the school's glass windows and was seen in security camera footage maneuvering through the Pre-K to sixth-grade facility's hallways, Hale sent several direct messages to Averianna Patton on Instagram.

In the first message, Hale confessed that she was going to die that day.

"So basically that post I made on here about you, that was basically a suicide note," Hale wrote in the message. "I'm planning to die today."

Article continues below advertisement

Audrey Hale's Last Goodbye

police response
Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Hale was shot and killed by responding officers.

Hale frantically followed up the shocking message with another one, stressing the reality of her words. "THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!!!" the suspect followed up with a second message.

Both messages had gone unanswered, but Hale continued, warning that Patton would "probably hear about me on the news after I die."

Hale then sent another message as her "last goodbye."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Andrew Windsor with inserts of Juan Carlos, Marius Borg Høiby and others

EXCLUSIVE: How European Royals' Outrageous Scandals Are Making Andrew Windsor's Disgraces 'Seem Like a Fairytale' — And Leading to 'Worldwide Hatred of Monarchies'

Composite photo of John, JonBenét and Patsy Ramsey

EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Father John Reveals Reason Why Toddler Beauty Queen's Murder Case Wasn't Resolved Years Ago — as He Insists Police 'Didn't Know What They Were Doing'

Audrey Hale's Search for Fame

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

glass door
Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Her rampage lasted 14 minutes.

After a lengthy investigation, Nashville police earlier this year concluded Hale, who attended Covenant between 2001 and 2005, first formulated her slaughter simply for fame.

"Hale longed for her name and actions to be remembered long after she was dead," the report said. "Even though numerous disappointments in relationships, career aspirations, and independence fueled her depression, and even though this depression made her highly suicidal."

Nashville police said Hale's personal writings and videos indicated the troubled person "expected there would be books and documentaries dedicated" to her.

A previous psychological assessment found Hale suffered from "major depressive disorder, dysthymic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social phobias, anger-management issues, and was underdeveloped both emotionally and socially."

She put her horrific plan in place as early as the summer of 2018, according to the official report.

"After writing an expletive rant directed towards her 'best friend' for choosing a relationship with a man over her, Hale decided it was time to make others notice her for a change," the report said. "She felt by 'killing a bunch of children' she would no longer be ignored."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.