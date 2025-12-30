EXCLUSIVE: Tennessee's Covenant School Trans-identified Killer's Manifesto Confirms She Bought Guns with Federal Financial Aid

Hale entered the private Covenant School shortly after 10 a.m. on March 27, 2023. The 28-year-old was armed with three loaded firearms and immediately opened fire, gunning down six people in less than 15 minutes, before cops were able to shoot and kill her.

It is the deadliest school shooting in Tennessee history, and Radar has learned it was all funded by government money.

Mixed in among the early pages of her "planning journal," Hale shared a detailed list of her personal savings account, including $3,186.78 in checks from the Nossi College of Art and Design in Nashville.

Those checks were apparently scholarships awarded to Hale through the federal government's Pell Grant program, given to undergraduate students who "display exceptional financial need."

This corroborates statements Hale's mother previously told investigators. When officials asked her how her daughter was able to afford the weapons used in her deadly rampage, the mom stated, "It was the grant money."