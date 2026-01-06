EXCLUSIVE: Dax Shepard Admits He Offered to Freeze 11-Year-Old Daughter's Eggs After She Claimed She 'Wants a Baby'
Jan. 6 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Dax Shepard has once again shown he has an unorthodox approach to parenting by telling his 11-year-old daughter he'll pay to freeze her eggs as soon as she turns 18.
The comedian, 51, touched on how tween Delta, whom he shares with wife Kristen Bell, has been saying she wants a baby, and Shepard wants her to get her eggs frozen as soon as she can.
Parental Oversharing
"So, she's saying she wants to have a baby," Shepard told co-host Monica Padman on the Monday, January 5, episode of their Armchair Expert podcast.
"And I said, 'When do you think you'll have your first child? When you turn 18?'" the Idiocracy star continued, saying, "I want to be supportive of whatever...don't want to plant any seeds that I'd be judgmental or whatever."
Shepard said his daughter thought that seemed too young, telling him, "What? No! 18? What do you think, I really?"
"And I said, 'My guess is between 35 and 45 is when I think you'll have kids,'" he continued about when he expects to become a grandpa and made the unusual suggestion to the pre-teen that she could have her eggs frozen at 18 so she wouldn't have to worry about getting pregnant in her late 30s or early 40s.
'I'll Pay For You to Get Your Eggs Frozen'
"I said, 'And I think we'll, if you want to, we'll freeze your eggs when you're 18. I'll pay for you to get your eggs frozen so you don't have to think about that," Shepard recalled of the adult conversation with the youngster.
Padman seemed to support her co-host, telling him, "I do think the earlier the better. Yes," when it comes to a woman freezing her eggs for a pregnancy further down the line.
Shepard explained he thought Delta and her sister, Lincoln, 12, would want to pursue careers before having children and that freezing their eggs at a young age would take the pressure off.
"I think, given where it's the trajectory, it would make the most sense. I think they're going to be wrestling with the same thing every woman is...like you're going to want to do your career, whatever the hell."
Family Planning
Even though Shepard thought Delta would want a career first, then a baby, he was surprised when his daughter told him she wanted to become a mom well before her 30s.
"So anyway, all to say she was like 'No, that's crazy, that's too old,'" about when he predicted she would become a mom.
"Again, she's 11, so that probably seems like 80," he added, referencing her limited viewpoint. "Yeah. She's thinking mid-20s."
Padman jumped in to say, "I think whatever she does is going to be great. But I do think she's underestimating what mid-20s feels like."
"Yup!" Shepard solidly agreed. "I think she is. And how much fun, particularly, she'll be having. It's just so fun. It won't be time for her to be in the house every night with a child."
Shepard and Bell's parenting style has drawn plenty of scrutiny in the past.
He admitted the duo is raising their daughters to be "disrespectful" during a November 2025 Armchair Expert episode.
"They seem to have no kind of respect... and feel a little entitled," Shepard said about his daughters. "They do talk back, and they are not respectful. I can understand where that seems completely unruly."
The Cheaper by the Dozen star said he wanted the girls to grow up not afraid to speak out for themselves.
"What I’m prioritizing… is when they’re 19, and their boss is a f------ creep, I want them to talk back. I want them to be disrespectful. I want them to always advocate for themselves, whether I think they’re right or wrong," he explained.