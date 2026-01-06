Trump's Impeachment Fears: 'Desperate' Don Begs House Republicans to Win Midterms to Avoid Being Thrown Out of Office on Anniversary of January 6th Capitol Riot

For an administration that has repeatedly embraced the phrase "f--- around and find out," Donald Trump made it clear he has no interest in "finding out" what a Democratic-controlled Congress would mean for his presidency.

While speaking at the House Republicans' member retreat, the president begged his caucus to win their upcoming midterm elections, or else he would be impeached by a Democratic-controlled Congress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump, 79, made history as the first U.S. president in history to be impeached twice during his first term. He narrowly avoided consequences as the Senate failed to secure the two-thirds supermajority vote required to convict.