Trump's Impeachment Fears: 'Desperate' Don Begs House Republicans to Win Midterms to Avoid Being Thrown Out of Office on Anniversary of January 6th Capitol Riot
Jan. 6 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
For an administration that has repeatedly embraced the phrase "f--- around and find out," Donald Trump made it clear he has no interest in "finding out" what a Democratic-controlled Congress would mean for his presidency.
While speaking at the House Republicans' member retreat, the president begged his caucus to win their upcoming midterm elections, or else he would be impeached by a Democratic-controlled Congress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, made history as the first U.S. president in history to be impeached twice during his first term. He narrowly avoided consequences as the Senate failed to secure the two-thirds supermajority vote required to convict.
House Majority Suffers Major Blow
Hours before Trump met with House Republicans, longtime California Rep. Doug LaMalfa died at age 65 in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 6.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office reportedly confirmed officers responded to a medical emergency at the native Californian's home on Monday night. LaMalfa was rushed to Enloe Medical Center in Chico, where he passed away during emergency surgery.
LaMalfa's passing dealt an unexpected blow to Speaker Mike Johnson's already narrow majority – and the president's apparent concern over losing his grip on Congress was front and center as he addressed lawmakers.
Trump Warns He'll Be Impeached if Republicans Lose in 2026
"You gotta win the midterms," Trump said flatly as he grimaced at the thought of losing the majority. "Because if we don't win the midterms, it’s just going to be – I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me."
"I'll get impeached," he repeated.
Trump's warning came as polling shows his job approval rating is in the dirt as the majority of respondents feel the country is not trending in the right direction.
House GOP Attempts to 'Bury' Jack Smith Testimony
Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers quietly released the transcript and video from former special counsel Jack Smith's closed-door deposition on New Year's Eve 2025.
Smith, whose request to testify publicly was denied by Republican Chairman Jim Jordan, investigated Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the president's actions related to January 6th, and his possession of missing classified documents after he left office in 2021.
His opening statement to House Judiciary Committee members directly addressed Trump's claims about the indictments being politically motivated.
While speaking under oath, Smith told lawmakers, "the basis for those charges rests entirely with President Trump and his actions."
Smith Says January 6th Riot 'Does Not Happen Without Trump'
Smith didn't waver as he said his team "developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt" that Trump broke the law by refusing to hand over missing classified documents – which were discovered stashed away at Mar-a-Lago – and obstructed efforts to retrieve them.
The career prosecutor also told lawmakers, many of which where present when the mob of angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol five years ago, that the January 6 riot "does not happen" without Trump.
"The evidence here made clear that President Trump was by a large measure the most culpable and most responsible person in this conspiracy," Smith said. "These crimes were committed for his benefit. The attack that happened at the Capitol, part of this case, does not happen without him. The other co-conspirators were doing this for his benefit."
"So in terms of why we would pursue a case against him, I entirely disagree with any characterization that our work was in any way meant to hamper him in the presidential election," he added.