EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Truth About Why Chevy Chase Is Now Hated by Hollywood — From Addiction Battles to 'Horrific' On-Set Behavior

The film traces Chase's journey from cultural phenomenon to cautionary tale, revisiting key moments that reshaped his reputation, beginning with the cocaine-fueled chaos surrounding the 1981 comedy Modern Problems.

The night before filming began, Chase summoned director Ken Shapiro and producers Alan Greisman and Michael Shamberg to his home to rewrite the script.

In the documentary, Greisman recalls: "We start to go over the script, page by page, and Chevy pours Coke on the table and starts sniffing it.

"You're supposed to be having a rational discussion about a movie that you're going to do, and he's just snorting coke like there's no tomorrow. So, by the time we're three-quarters of the way through the critique, he says, 'You know what? I disagree with myself!' So, rationality was not high on the agenda."

Despite poor reviews, Modern Problems earned $26million at the US box office, reflecting Chase's near-invincibility in the early-1980s.