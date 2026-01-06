EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Truth About Why Chevy Chase Is Now Hated by Hollywood — From Addiction Battles to 'Horrific' On-Set Behavior
Jan. 6 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Aged 82, Chevy Chase sits at the center of a Hollywood reckoning that charts how one of comedy's most celebrated stars became one of its most divisive figures, with addiction, creative chaos, and bruising behavior leaving lasting scars across an industry that once adored him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the sad tale is laid out in brutal detail in Marina Zenovich's new documentary I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, which examines the rise and fall of the actor who became the first breakout star of Saturday Night Live after its 1977 debut on NBC.
Chase 'Sniffs Coke' During Script Rewrite
The film traces Chase's journey from cultural phenomenon to cautionary tale, revisiting key moments that reshaped his reputation, beginning with the cocaine-fueled chaos surrounding the 1981 comedy Modern Problems.
The night before filming began, Chase summoned director Ken Shapiro and producers Alan Greisman and Michael Shamberg to his home to rewrite the script.
In the documentary, Greisman recalls: "We start to go over the script, page by page, and Chevy pours Coke on the table and starts sniffing it.
"You're supposed to be having a rational discussion about a movie that you're going to do, and he's just snorting coke like there's no tomorrow. So, by the time we're three-quarters of the way through the critique, he says, 'You know what? I disagree with myself!' So, rationality was not high on the agenda."
Despite poor reviews, Modern Problems earned $26million at the US box office, reflecting Chase's near-invincibility in the early-1980s.
'It Just Comes Off as Mean'
Hits including Caddyshack, National Lampoon's Vacation, and Fletch made him one of the most recognizable stars in America.
SNL creator Lorne Michaels underlines the impact of that fame in the film, saying: "If you were at Yankee Stadium with Chevy, everyone at Yankee Stadium would know he was there."
Chase's arrogance and sharp tongue, however, alienated colleagues.
Veteran SNL writer Alan Zweibel says in the documentary, "Look, there are certain people who have got reputations that you don't want. The old Chevy could make you laugh, putting you down, and there was a little bit of a wink there, so you were in on the joke. Now it just comes off as mean."
Chase himself offers little remorse. When Zenovich suggests there are "two camps" of people who love Chase and those who loathe him, he replies: "OK, I don't know what to say about the people who don't like me. Except f--- 'em."
Chase Rages 'That's Not Who I Am'
Zenovich has said when she mentioned the project around Hollywood, "they wouldn't really have nice things to say about him," adding: "I just couldn't believe how consistent the hate was."
Some colleagues have defended him. Goldie Hawn, who starred with Chase in Foul Play and Seems Like Old Times, describes him in the documentary as "the really funny, wacky crazy, guy (who) also has a deep heart."
Others were less forgiving. Terry Sweeney recalled an alleged encounter during Chase's return as SNL host in 1985, quoting Chase as saying: "Oh, you're the gay guy, right?" and suggesting a sketch involving AIDS.
Chase denies it outright, saying, "None of that's true. I would remember that… My memory is that he's lying, is my memory. He's not telling the truth. That isn't me, that's not who I am."
Director John Carpenter is blunt about their collaboration on Memoirs of an Invisible Man, saying: "Chevy Chase… I wanted to quit the business after working with him. That was my worst. Worst." The film's failure ended Chase's run as a leading man.
Chase Not Invited Onstage at 'SNL' Anniversary Show
A brief resurgence followed with the comedy series Community, where Chase played Pierce Hawthorne from 2009.
His daughter Carly Chase recalls creator Dan Harmon leading a chant against her father, saying: "He had gotten the whole cast and crew to yell, 'F--- you, Chevy! F--- you, Chevy!' That's rough. And mean."
The documentary also explores the childhood abuse, alcoholism, and illness suffered by Chase throughout his life, including heart failure during the COVID pandemic.
The final moments of the film show Chase still bristling at perceived slights.
After attending SNL's 50th anniversary in 2025 without appearing on stage, he complained: "Somebody's made a bad mistake there… they should have had me on that stage."