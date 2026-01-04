EXCLUSIVE: Inside Chevy Chase's Hollywood Downfall — How His 'Twisted Personality' Has Seen Him Go From Beloved Comedy Hero to Detested Showbiz Exile

RadarOnline.com can reveal the CNN Films documentary, I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, traces the rise and fall of the actor born Cornelius Crane Chase, from his breakout success on Saturday Night Live in 1975 to his eventual status as a showbiz pariah.

Chevy Chase is the subject of a brutal new documentary that sets out to reassess his legacy – and exposes how a once-beloved comedy hero became one of Hollywood's most isolated and difficult figures.

Directed by double Emmy-award winner Marina Zenovich, the film draws on interviews with Chase, his family and former colleagues to examine how fame, addiction – and what sources told us is Chase's as a "twisted personality" – derailed a glittering career that began in New York and spanned five decades.

The film revisits Chase's early ascent as the first anchor of Weekend Update and a two-time Emmy winner in 1976, before charting his movie stardom in Caddyshack, the National Lampoon franchise and The Three Amigos.

But it quickly pivots to the behavior that alienated collaborators.

Zenovich appears on screen as a subject herself when Chase refers to her early in the film as a "b----" – a moment that sets the tone for interviews that frequently become combative.