Rob and Michele Reiner's Jailed Son Nick Removed From Suicide Watch Ahead of Arraignment for Parents' Gruesome Murders

Nick's suicide-prevention smock, which he was seen wearing in court, has been removed, but he will remain in solitary confinement at Los Angeles' Twin Towers Correctional Facility until his upcoming hearing.

As Radar previously reported, Nick was taken into police custody after his sister Romy found their parents deceased with their throats slit on Sunday, December 14.

He is officially charged with two counts of first-degree murder "with a special circumstance of multiple murders and use of a deadly weapon" for allegedly killing his parents, 78-year-old director Rob and 70-year-old photographer wife Michele. Nick now faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if found guilty, while the death penalty is not out of the question if he's convicted.

The "special circumstances" enhancement can lead to stiffer sentencing for Nick if he is convicted of slaughtering his parents at their Brentwood, California, mansion.