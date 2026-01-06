Your tip
Rob and Michele Reiner's Jailed Son Nick Removed From Suicide Watch Ahead of Arraignment for Parents' Gruesome Murders

Photo of Nick, Michele and Rob Reiner
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram; MEGA

Nick Reiner is due back in court for the murders of parents Rob and Michele Reiner.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Nick Reiner is off suicide watch, RadarOnline.com can report, as he awaits a Wednesday court appearance where he is expected to finally enter a plea in the brutal killings of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

The troubled 32-year-old made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, and waived his right to enter a plea at the time.

Nick Reiner is Due Back in Court Wednesday

photo of nick reiner and rob and michele reiner
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner has yet to enter a plea to charges he murdered his parents.

Nick's suicide-prevention smock, which he was seen wearing in court, has been removed, but he will remain in solitary confinement at Los Angeles' Twin Towers Correctional Facility until his upcoming hearing.

As Radar previously reported, Nick was taken into police custody after his sister Romy found their parents deceased with their throats slit on Sunday, December 14.

He is officially charged with two counts of first-degree murder "with a special circumstance of multiple murders and use of a deadly weapon" for allegedly killing his parents, 78-year-old director Rob and 70-year-old photographer wife Michele. Nick now faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if found guilty, while the death penalty is not out of the question if he's convicted.

The "special circumstances" enhancement can lead to stiffer sentencing for Nick if he is convicted of slaughtering his parents at their Brentwood, California, mansion.

Nick Reiner's Troubled Past

photo of romy reiner and rob and michele reiner
Source: mega

His younger sister Romy discovered their parents' bodies.

While a motive for the heinous acts has yet to be revealed, Nick and his father reportedly got into a “very loud argument” while attending Conan O’Brien's Christmas party on December 13, 2025, prompting the parents to leave the party and head back to their Brentwood mansion.

Guests at the party were concerned Nick looked "out of place" at the holiday bash and mostly kept to himself. It's unclear if he left at the same time as his parents.

Nick has a history of drug addiction and mental illness, but his parents never gave up on him and moved him into their home just a few days before their violent end, as he’d been struggling in recent weeks.

"There’s a lot of talk about him dealing with serious substance abuse issues," one insider told Radar. "His parents loved him deeply and did everything they could to help, but it was an ongoing horrific issue that ultimately appears to have destroyed the whole family in the most tragic, gruesome, and unimaginable way."

nick reiner
Source: @nick__reiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner has battled drug addiction and mental illness

Nick was first seen in court last month, shirtless and in shackles, and wearing the suicide-prevention vest smock.

After waiving his right to a speedy arraignment and declining to enter a plea, Nick spoke only when Judge Theresa McGonigle asked whether he understood his rights.

"Yes, your honor," Nick said.

Nick Reiner's Defense Begins

nick reiner
Source: AOL Build Series/YouTube

He has been taken off suicide watch before his hearing.

Outside the courthouse, after his appearance, his attorney, Alan Jackson, told reporters: "This is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family. We all recognize that. Our hearts go out to the entire Reiner family."

He also called on everyone not to jump to conclusions or rush to judgment.

"There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case," he added. "Those need to be thoroughly, but very carefully, dealt with, and examined and looked at, and analyzed."

